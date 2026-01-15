Next Level Apparel Introduces a Product-First Trade Show Booth Experience at PPAI Expo Las Vegas and Impressions Expo Long Beach

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Apparel , a family-founded leader in premium, ethically sourced blank apparel, is set to debut a newly designed trade show booth at PPAI Expo Las Vegas (January 13 - 15, 2026) and Impressions Expo Long Beach (January 22 - 24, 2026), offering a more thoughtful, product-driven way for attendees to experience the brand's core collections and newest developments.

Rather than treating the booth as a backdrop, Next Level Apparel approached the design as a retail-inspired booth, mirroring how today's customers browse and evaluate garments. The open 40-by-40 island layout, accessible from all sides, removes physical barriers and invites visitors to move freely through the space, spend time with the garments, and engage in practical conversations.

Sustainability played a central role in the booth's design and build. Rather than creating a single-use structure, Next Level Apparel developed the space with long-term use in mind, using modular components and durable fixtures designed to carry across multiple shows. Interchangeable graphics allow the booth to evolve from event to event without unnecessary waste, reflecting a more considered approach to trade marketing that aligns with broader shifts toward efficiency, responsibility, and longevity within the apparel industry.

The booth is grounded in a clean, neutral palette with clear entrance markers that ensure visibility from across the show floor. Inside, collections are clearly organized by fabric and use – Cotton, CVC, Tri-Blend, Ideal, Heavyweight Sueded, and Festival – reflecting how buyers and decorators actually think about programs.

Merchandising takes cues from retail rather than traditional trade show displays. Wall racks, feature tables, and freestanding fixtures are arranged to encourage hands-on interaction, allowing attendees to feel fabric weight, compare fits, and review color stories side by side.

"We didn't want a booth that felt temporary," said Etienne Houseknecht, Head of Marketing, Next Level Apparel. "For us, it starts with crafting garments that last. We're meticulous about how we make them, from curating the best fabrics to refining every detail, so our garments deliver premium quality wash after wash. That same mindset shaped our booth design, which was created to highlight the product and elevate the experience, similar to the design approach behind our 2026 catalog cover."

With this new trade show presence, Next Level Apparel continues to emphasize clarity, consistency, and relevance, creating an environment that reflects how the apparel industry is changing and how customers want to engage with product today.

To learn more, visit www.nextlevelapparel.com

About Next Level Apparel

Next Level Apparel, a family-founded pioneer in blank apparel for decades, is now the leading wholesale producer and seller of premium blanks. Its craftsmanship and rigorous ethical sourcing—verified through leading programs such as the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Oritain, Fair Labor Association, Altana, and TrusTrace—are made for movement and designed for timeless style. The company never compromises on quality for price, nor sacrifices customer service for scale, delivering the best return on investment for customers' businesses and the best cost per wear for their end consumers. With multiple custom fabrics engineered for all printing and embellishing needs, Next Level Apparel delivers flawless fit, ultimate printability, and unmatched quality control, designing products to last, reducing waste, and ensuring customers' brands get worn with pride for many years.

