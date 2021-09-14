Next-Level Hex Keys from GEARWRENCH help Technicians, Mechanics Make Quick Work of Fasteners in Tight Spaces

The team at GEARWRENCH is excited to launch its new lineup of professional hex keys that are suited for the most demanding needs that professional users have. The lineup includes standard L-keys, folding hex key sets, and T-handle hex key sets, providing the comprehensive offering for use with a variety of fastener types and sizes.

Flimsy hex keys bend and get banged up easily with heavy use in everyday applications, but the alloy steel composition of GEARWRENCH Hex Keys provides increased strength and resists rotational distortion.

Chamfered edges guide these keys into the fastener more easily, so the work doesn't stall before it starts. GEARWRENCH Hex Keys are available with standard hex and Torx® heads, but also with a Ball End feature that delivers 25-degree access in those hard-to-reach areas. Short- and long-arm options provide the right length and the right leverage for any space.

The comfort-grip handles of the Fold-Up Hex Key Sets and the T-Handle Hex Keys improve grip, reduce hand fatigue, and allow for added torque. To get the job done even faster, the Ratcheting T-Handle Hex Key uses a ratcheting mechanism to tear through jobs in less time than ever before. Select Ball End L-key styles are available with a grip feature that securely holds fasteners during installation or removal in hard-to-reach areas.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

