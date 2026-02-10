Next Level Medical to Celebrate Conroe Clinic Expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

CONROE, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Medical will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in partnership with the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce, to celebrate the opening of its newest Conroe-area location.

The event marks another important milestone in Next Level Medical's continued expansion across Texas. With dozens of clinics serving communities throughout the state, Next Level Medical has steadily grown its footprint by focusing on accessible, affordable, and high-quality care delivered with efficiency and compassion. The Conroe location expansion strengthens access to urgent care services for residents and businesses in one of the region's fastest-growing areas.

"Expanding our Conroe clinic allows us to continue meeting patients where they are," said Scott Brown, Regional Vice President. "As the community grows, so does the need for convenient healthcare options that families and employers can rely on. This expansion reflects our long-term commitment to serving Montgomery County and the surrounding areas."

The ribbon cutting ceremony will include remarks from Next Level Medical leadership and Chamber representatives, followed by the official ribbon cutting and opportunities for attendees to tour the new facility and meet the care team.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Location: Next Level Urgent Care – Conroe

1246 N FM 3083 Rd W

Conroe, Texas 77304

Hosted by: Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce

About Next Level Medical

Next Level Medical is a Texas-based healthcare organization committed to delivering fast, affordable, and high-quality medical care for patients of all ages. Through its growing network of urgent care clinics and innovative care delivery models, Next Level Medical serves communities across the state with convenient access to care seven days a week and extended hours.

In addition to treating non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, Next Level Medical provides comprehensive workers' compensation services, partnering with employers to deliver timely care for work-related injuries and illnesses while supporting efficient return-to-work outcomes.

Next Level Medical also offers Next Level Prime, a membership-based care model designed for employers and individuals seeking enhanced access to coordinated, proactive healthcare. Next Level Prime focuses on improving the patient experience, reducing unnecessary emergency room utilization, and supporting better long-term health outcomes through accessible, high-touch care.

Through continued expansion and innovation, Next Level Medical remains focused on meeting the evolving healthcare needs of Texas communities, employers, and families.

For additional details about the ribbon cutting event, visit:

https://www.chamber.conroe.org/events/details/ribbon-cutting-next-level-urgent-care-5126680

To learn more about Next Level Medical or find a clinic location, visit NextLevelUrgentCare.com .

SOURCE Next Level Medical