Next Level Performance Marks 50 Years of Impact with HOPE Week

Milestone anniversary celebration highlights company's longstanding commitment to community service

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Performance (Next Level), a leader in employee engagement, incentive, loyalty, and recognition solutions, is celebrating its 50th anniversary by honoring a legacy built on people, purpose, and service. As part of the milestone celebration, the company recently concluded its annual HOPE Week, Helping Other Persevere and Excel, bringing teammates together for volunteer activities and charitable initiatives that reflect the values at the heart of the organization.

This year's HOPE Week was enhanced by the launch of 50 Days of Giving Back, an anniversary initiative encouraging employees to dedicate their time and talents to causes that matter most to them. Throughout the celebration, team members participated in volunteer projects in their own communities benefiting nonprofit organizations and neighbors in need, demonstrating that giving back remains a core part of Next Level's culture 50 years after its founding.

"Next Level Performance was founded on the belief that businesses have a responsibility to better the communities they serve," said Jim Dittman, Founder and Chairman of Next Level Performance. "As we celebrate 50 years, HOPE Week is a powerful reminder that our commitment to service has remained steadfast from day one. It's part of our legacy and an important part of our future."

During HOPE Week, teammates volunteered with Elijah's Promise, supporting meal preparation, service projects, and the assembly of snack packs and silverware rollups for individuals and families in need. The company also assembled 96 backpacks filled with school supplies for children fighting cancer who are supported by The Valerie Fund and 192 snack packs for the Center for Food Action's Weekend Snack Pack Program to provide healthy food for children experiencing food insecurity.

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, Next Level contributed $25,000 in charitable donations to five nonprofit organizations that were also founded in 1976 and have spent the past five decades creating meaningful impact in their communities: The Valerie Fund, Center for Food Action, Center for Hope & Safety, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey, and Greater Middlesex & Morris Habitat for Humanity.

"Our 50th anniversary is a celebration of where we've been, but it's also an opportunity to define where we're going," said Dave Dittman, President of Next Level Performance. "The enthusiasm our teams brought to HOPE Week demonstrates that our commitment to service is as strong today as it was five decades ago. As we look toward the future, we remain focused on creating meaningful impact for our clients, our teammates, and the communities we serve."

As Next Level enters its next chapter, the company remains committed to helping organizations inspire people, strengthen relationships, and achieve extraordinary results while continuing to invest in causes and communities that create lasting positive change.

About Next Level Performance

Founded in 1976, Next Level Performance is a global engagement company that helps organizations motivate employees, strengthen partner relationships, and drive business performance through loyalty, incentive travel, recognition, and engagement solutions.

SOURCE Next Level Performance