Next PR Seeks Applicants for 2024 Summer Internships

Interns Will Gain Valuable, Hands-On PR Experience Through the Agency's Paid Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, an award-winning, integrated public relations firm, announced today it is accepting applications from December 18, 2023 through February 16, 2024 for its paid summer internship program. The 12-week internship runs from May 27, 2024 through August 15, 2024 at the agency's Denver, Philadelphia and Chicago offices. Interns will gain real-world PR experience with direct client communications and engaging training opportunities.

The program is open to rising college juniors and seniors majoring in public relations, communications, journalism or other relevant fields. Interns will work 32 hours per week, Monday through Thursday, with at least two days in office each week. Working alongside experienced PR pros on a diverse range of services, including media/analyst relations, social media management and influencer relations, interns will gain knowledge across the PR and communications industry.

"If you have a passion for storytelling and learning about all facets of PR, our internship program is perfect for you," noted Ange Alvarez, SPHR, Recruitment and HR Manager at Next PR. "The experience you'll gain at an agency is unmatched compared to in-house PR – you'll have the ability to work with clients across multiple industries and will be a vital part of account team success."

At Next PR, interns play a crucial role within their dynamic teams, actively contributing to the success of the agency's diverse client portfolio, which includes prominent B2B and consumer tech companies. Interns don't just follow in the shadows of the team; they work as PR pros and are an integral part of Next PR's culture.

In addition to kickass client work, Next PR has a culture that values its team members' well-being, actively promotes a healthy work-life balance and fosters a collaborative and inclusive workplace. The agency has been twice-certified as a Great Place to Work® and has been named to PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100 list for four consecutive years.

"What I love about Next PR is that you can choose your own path and journey – gaining knowledge in areas you're personally passionate in," shared Heather Kelly, Next PR CEO, who first joined the agency as an intern. "Life as a Next PR intern is a challenging, energizing and rewarding experience. You'll end your internship grounded in agency life and better prepared for your career through next-level training and direct client experience."

Find out more about life at Next PR and apply for a 2024 internship here.

About Next PR

Next PR is an award-winning public relations firm with one major focus: results. Next PR is agile, fresh and hyper-focused on helping clients achieve their next big PR goals. Founded in 1978, the company has offices across the nation in San Francisco, Denver, Colorado Springs, Chicago and Philadelphia. Next PR boasts the best and brightest in public relations, but more than that, it brings the fun – and the motivation – to the daily grind. The company has been selected as a Top Place to Work by PR News, has been named to PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100 list for four consecutive years, is Great Place to Work® certified and has been recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation as an Adoption-Friendly Workplace for nine years running. Team members are consistently selected as PR Rising Stars and Communicators of the Year. Learn more about how Next PR pushes boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at www.nextpr.com.

Contact: Robert Vaccola, [email protected]

SOURCE Next PR