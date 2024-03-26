Next PR Drives the Future of Social Impact: Partnering With Four Nonprofits for 2024 Conscious Capitalism Program

PR firm selects four worthy nonprofits to receive pro-bono services as part of its mission to #doGood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, an award-winning, integrated public relations firm, announced today that it will provide pro-bono PR services to four organizations this year as part of its Conscious Capitalism program:

Food Research & Action Center (FRAC), a national nonprofit working to improve the nutrition, health and well-being of people struggling against poverty-related hunger in the U.S.

The Petey Greene Program, supporting the academic goals of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people

The Morgan Adams Foundation, working to raise money and awareness on behalf of children with cancer

Judith Creed Horizons for Achieving Independence (JCHAI), empowering adults with developmental differences and disabilities to live life on their own terms

These will be the 11th-14th Conscious Capitalism partnerships for Next PR, whose mission is to help tell stories that change the world. The firm selected FRAC and The Petey Greene Program as its primary partners, with projects running from April-September 2024.

Next PR will work to build brand awareness for FRAC through national media relations efforts around upcoming initiatives and creative social media campaign brainstorming.

"Our dedicated team is fired up over the fact that tens of millions of people in this country experience hunger," shared Colleen Barton Sutton, Communications Director of FRAC. "We bring our passion for creating a better tomorrow because we know there's no excuse for hunger in America when solutions exist. We're grateful to collaborate with Next PR to advance our mission by engaging and mobilizing a larger audience to become advocates and build a nation free from hunger."

The team will support The Petey Greene Program with both national and local media outreach, aiming to grow brand awareness and event support for the organization's annual "Going Greene" fundraiser.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be selected for this incredible opportunity!" shared Jeffrey Abramowitz, CEO of The Petey Greene Program. "Our team is working hard to support the academic and career goals of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people through high-quality tutoring and other educational programs. We're looking forward to teaming up with Next PR to help spread awareness for this cause."

Next PR will assist The Morgan Adams Foundation with a media training workshop to ensure its spokespeople are comfortable during reporter interviews and aligned on external messaging. The firm will be aiding JCHAI with event support ahead of its upcoming annual fundraising gala.

"Next PR has a history of impactful storytelling and a commitment to fostering positive change" shared Next PR CEO Heather Kelly. "Conscious Capitalism allows our team to partner with worthy organizations that are committed to impacting the greater good.

Find out more about Next PR's Conscious Capitalism program here and check out some of the impactful work the team has done to give back to its communities and the world.

About Next PR

Next PR is an award-winning public relations firm with one major focus: results. The firm is agile, fresh and hyper-focused on helping clients achieve their next big PR goals. Next PR is proud to boast the best and brightest minds from coast to coast, but more than that, it brings the fun – and the motivation – every single day. The company has been selected as a Top Place to Work by PR News, has been named to PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100 list for four consecutive years, is Great Place to Work® certified and has been recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation as an Adoption-Friendly Workplace for nine years running. Team members are consistently selected as PR Rising Stars and Communicators of the Year. Founded in 1978, the firm has evolved with footprints in Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Colorado Springs. Learn more about how Next PR pushes boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at www.nextpr.com.

