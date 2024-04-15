Next Wave of AI Growth is Here and ZutaCore is Expanding with New Offices in Taiwan, India, and a Bolstered Executive Management Team with New CFO, EVP of Global Sales, VP Of AI and Sustainability, and India Country Manager

With HyperCool® Becoming the Gold Standard for Liquid Cooling in the Industry, ZutaCore's Mission to Drive Sustainable AI Accelerates

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZutaCore®, a leading provider of direct-to-chip, waterless liquid cooling solutions, today announced a strengthened management team, and expansion into India and Taiwan to serve the growing list of companies turning to its two-phase, dielectric, direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology to cool the hottest processors and GPUs of 1,500 watts and beyond which is critical for meeting the power demands of today's HPC, AI, and ML workloads. ZutaCore is thrilled to welcome:

Eyal Maimon – Chief Financial Officer

– Chief Financial Officer Shai Etzion – EVP of Global Sales

– EVP of Global Sales Manfreid Chua – VP of Business Development, AI and Sustainability

Vijay Sampathkumar – India Country Manager

"With AI rapidly expanding, the need for liquid cooling in data centers has become more acute than ever. ZutaCore HyperCool® offers a two-phase, dielectric approach that cools even the most complex multi-chip processors without the need for water in those capital-intensive environments," said Erez Freibach, Co-founder and CEO at ZutaCore. "Recognizing its unique advantages, we are fortunate that data center owners and operators globally specify HyperCool for their infrastructure in both greenfield and brownfield projects. Along with our partners and investors, we are gearing up to serve our customers around the globe. I am humbled to be able to attract a strong management team and delighted to expand our global infrastructure in support of the rapid growth."

About Eyal Maimon

Eyal is a highly experienced and professional CFO, having worked for high-volume global and local Israeli companies, as well as being part of the entrepreneurial team of a startup company. With over 15 years in management executive roles in various organizations, Eyal has unique global expertise in CFO functions, business plans, business strategy, fundraising, high volume budgets & cost control, M&A, and turnaround. Prior to ZutaCore, Eyal was the CFO of a high-tech start-up as well as the Head of the Financial Division for Hod Hasharon Municipality. Before that, he was Head of Finance, Europe Area for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as well as CFO for Nokia Siemens Networks. Earlier in his career, he also held management roles at Lambda Crossing and Elite Industries Ltd. Eyal holds a BA, in Economics and Accounting, from Tel Aviv University and is certified as a CPA in Israel.

About Shai Etzion

Shai has vast international experience in global sales, channel management, and business development for enterprise software, technology, and online services (SaaS). His specialties include inside and outbound sales, channel management, business development, partnerships, and Geo management in North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific. Prior to ZutaCore, Shai was Chief Revenue Officer for both Revuze, a cloud-based Product Experience Management business solution, and BIScience. Before that, he was VP of Business Development Sales and Marketing for Tamicare and also held various business management roles for Clarizen, WhiteSmoke, Mobileye Vision technologies, and SmarTeam Americas. Shai holds a BSc. in Industrial Engineering from Technion – Israel Institute of Technology and an MBA in Marketing from Bar-Ilan University.

About Manfreid Chua

Manfreid comes to ZutaCore from Intel, where he spent the last 27 years in various leadership roles across sales, marketing, operations, and product planning. His most recent position was Global Director of Strategic Business Development for Product Sustainability in the Data Center & AI (DCAI) Group. In this role, he developed the engagement strategy and executed partnership agreements with ecosystem fellow travelers and customers alike to reduce their carbon, water, and waste via Intel's products, solutions, and technologies.

Prior to that, Manfreid spent over a decade leading global account sales teams as the Regional Director, calling on Intel's top customers: driving business development, partner marketing, channel activities, and sales plans to maximize mutual growth for Intel and its customers. An international assignment in Tokyo focused on brand/product enabling and design wins and another in Singapore focused on scaling sales across mature and emerging markets has given Manfreid a great perspective on how to engage with customers, partners, and channels.

Manfreid holds a Bachelor of Science from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

About Vijay Sampathkumar

Vijay brings more than 30 years of experience in sales, strategic planning, business development, brand management, and team leadership. Before joining ZutaCore, he was Director, Operations & Sales and Co-Founder of ArBhar Consulting Private Limited as well as Commercial Director for Iron Mountain. Before that, he held the roles of Country Lead, Channels - Enterprise Solutions for Dell, and Strategic Account Manager for Hitachi Data Systems.

Vijay received a B.com, Commerce from the University of Madras and an ICWAI, Costing and Management Accounting from the Institute of Cost and Work Accountants of India.

About ZutaCore:

ZutaCore is paving the way for a zero-emission data industry with its next-generation liquid cooling technology that can cool the hottest processors with 100% heat reuse. Its HyperCool technology – a direct-to-chip, waterless, direct liquid cooling solution – enables the highest sustained performance, server densification, and reduced power usage, which is critical for meeting the power demands of today's HPC, AI, and ML workloads. Founded in 2016, ZutaCore is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an R&D center in Israel and offices in Europe, India, and Taiwan. Learn more at www.zutacore.com.

