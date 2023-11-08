ZutaCore to Showcase How its Waterless Direct Liquid Cooling Technology Keeps AI Cool at Supercomputing Conference 2023

Live demos on Dell Technologies, Pegatron and SuperMicro Servers will highlight how ZutaCore HyperCool can cool the hottest processors with 100% heat reuse.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZutaCore®, a leading provider of direct-on-chip, waterless liquid cooling solutions, today announced that it will be HyperCool®-ing Dell Technologies 16G and Pegatron servers with 4th Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors in its booth #2600 at next week's Supercomputing Conference in Denver, CO. In addition, its partner Boston Limited will also demonstrate the power of HyperCool on SuperMicro servers in booth #562.

"HyperCool technology features an unprecedented ability to cool the hottest processors, which is critical for enabling the next generation of AI, machine learning (ML), and high-performance computing (HPC) applications," said Alison Deane, Vice President of Marketing for ZutaCore. "As our demonstrations at the Supercomputing Conference 2023 will highlight, this allows customers to achieve the highest sustained performance while reducing power usage, driving efficiencies in server space, and delivering zero emissions to the data industry." 

A growing Ecosystem of HyperCool Partners

HyperCool is being adopted worldwide as companies harness the technology to cool their servers in response to growing performance demands from next-generation, compute-intensive applications. Just this past month, ZutaCore announced that ASUS had certified the technology for its high-performance data centers. ASUS is the latest company to join the growing ZutaCore ecosystem that includes AMD, Boston Limited, Dell, Equinix, Intel, World Wide Technologies (WWT) and many others. 

ZutaCore also recently announced that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has invested in ZutaCore and entered into a white-label sales agreement where MHI will combine ZutaCore's HyperCool technology with its extensive product line and technological expertise at a global scale. This alliance paves the way for a zero-emission data industry, enabling data centers to effectively manage the increased heat output and power consumption generated by new and exciting applications such as AI.

About ZutaCore: 

ZutaCore is paving the way for a zero-emission data industry with its next-generation liquid cooling technology that can cool the hottest processors with 100% heat reuse. Its HyperCool technology – a direct-on-chip, waterless, direct liquid cooling solution – enables the highest sustained performance, server densification, and reduced power usage, which is critical for meeting the power demands of today's HPC, AI, and ML workloads. Founded in 2016, ZutaCore is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an R&D center in Israel and offices in Europe, India, and Taiwan. Learn more at www.zutacore.com.

