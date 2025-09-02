Next50 Foundation and Savings Collaborative Partner with Stackwell to Support Aging Adults in Colorado

DENVER, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stackwell , an innovative fintech platform making investing real for emerging wealth builders, today announced the launch of the Living Legacies Investment Program in partnership with Next50 Foundation and Savings Collaborative . This groundbreaking initiative will provide aging adults in Colorado with $1,000 in seed capital to begin investing, personalized financial wellness education, and ongoing support to build lasting financial resilience.

The Living Legacies Investment Program will provide up to 25 aging adults annually over the next two years with $1,000 each to start their investing journeys. Participants will also receive access to quarterly financial wellness workshops and Stackwell's in-app Learning Center to grow their investing knowledge.

"We believe that financial resilience isn't just about today. It's about building something lasting," said Barbara Freeman, CEO of Savings Collaborative. "Through this program, we hope to help our members take meaningful steps toward wealth-building, for themselves and for the generations that follow."

"Stackwell's programs go beyond providing investment access by bringing the resources participants need to grow their investing confidence," said Trevor Rozier-Byrd, Founder and CEO of Stackwell. "Through the Living Legacies Investment Program, we are equipping participants to create and sustain wealth that can be passed down for generations."

The Living Legacies Investment Program is made possible through funding from Next50 Foundation, as a part of its ongoing effort to invest in a world that values aging and support programs that make it more affordable to age in Colorado

"Next50 Foundation is proud to support innovative solutions that enable older adults to age in place with stability and security," said Sydney Byer, Program Officer at Next50 Foundation. "Living Legacies is more than an investment program — it's an opportunity to empower older Coloradans to take control of their financial futures."

The program is open to individuals currently engaged with Savings Collaborative who are U.S. residents, at least 55 years old as of August 1, 2025, and have completed a program application. Apply before 11:59 MST on Friday, October 3, 2025: https://stackwellcapital.typeform.com/livinglegacies.

About Stackwell

Stackwell is an innovative fintech platform dedicated to increasing financial wellness and asset ownership among multicultural emerging wealth builders. Stackwell's platform provides automated portfolio construction to simplify investing, financial wellness education to increase investor confidence, and science-based engagement tools to drive behavioral change and financial goals realization. By addressing cultural, social, and emotional barriers to financial inclusion, Stackwell is helping our communities build wealth and thrive.

About Next50 Foundation

Next50 is a Colorado-based national foundation that works toward a society that values aging and makes growing older an empowering, fulfilling experience. Today, our systems in the U.S. don't prioritize our economic well-being as we age, which causes widespread economic hardship for older adults and their families. That's why we focus on funding innovative and equitable programs that create economic opportunity for older adults, especially in low-income communities and communities of color. We fund programming in three key areas: ending age-related bias and discrimination; advancing digital equity so technology is available to all; and making it possible for people to age where they want to live.

About Savings Collaborative

Savings Collaborative is a nonprofit organization with a mission to build financial resilience and wealth across generations. Our multilingual savings app with built-in tips, incentives, and low-cost loans for emergencies makes it easy to save. Community ambassadors and certified financial coaches provide personalized guidance and support to help you reach your goals faster.

