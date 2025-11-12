Stackwell and United Way of Greater Newark Launch Newark Nonprofit Wealth Project to Help Local Nonprofit Workers Build Long-Term Financial Stability

Stackwell and United Way of Greater Newark announced today the launch of the Newark Nonprofit Wealth Project. Post this

Participants will receive seed funding in five $300 installments as they complete program milestones focused on financial learning and engagement. Participants will also have access to financial education, in-app learning tools, and hybrid workshops designed to make investing accessible and achievable. Enrollment will open on November 12, 2025, on a first-come, first-served basis and close on December 12, 2025. Workshops will begin in early 2026. Applications can be submitted at: https://stackwellcapital.typeform.com/newarknonprofit .

"United Way of Greater Newark is committed to strengthening the backbone of our community — the nonprofit workforce," said Catherine Wilson, President and CEO of United Way Greater Newark. "Through this partnership, we are not only recognizing their service but investing in their stability and well-being."

"Nonprofit workers give so much of themselves — emotionally, physically, and financially — to care for others," said Trevor Rozier-Byrd, Founder and CEO of Stackwell. "This program is about helping them refill their own cups. By pairing investment capital with education and community support, we're equipping nonprofit employees to build lasting financial security for themselves and their families."

"Nonprofit workers play a vital role in Newark by enabling the services that directly address the needs of our community," said Sarah Keh, VP, Inclusive Solutions, Prudential Financial. "The Prudential Foundation's support of the Newark Nonprofit Worker Wealth Program builds on our efforts to promote the economic stability that enables residents to live better lives, longer by delivering the tools and education needed to increase financial confidence and resilience."

Nonprofit employees represent one of the largest workforce sectors in Newark — yet they face persistent economic challenges marked by modest incomes, limited savings, and fewer wealth-building opportunities. The Newark Nonprofit Wealth Project seeks to close these gaps by providing participants with seed investment capital, culturally relevant financial education, and ongoing support to build confidence and sustained participation in the stock market.

About Stackwell

Stackwell is an innovative fintech platform dedicated to increasing financial wellness and asset ownership among multicultural emerging wealth builders. Stackwell's platform provides automated portfolio construction to simplify investing, financial wellness education to increase investor confidence, and science-based engagement tools to drive behavioral change and financial goals realization. By addressing cultural, social, and emotional barriers to financial inclusion, Stackwell is helping our communities build wealth and thrive. To learn more, please visit https://www.stackwellcapital.com/ .

About United Way of Greater Newark

Founded in 1923, United Way of Greater Newark (UWGN) works to build strong, inclusive communities where everyone has the chance to thrive. Serving 14 municipalities in Essex and Hudson counties, UWGN empowers residents to live healthier lives by providing access to quality education and opportunities for economic advancement. UWGN's impact areas support healthy community, youth opportunity, financial security and community resiliency. To learn more, visit uwnewark.org

