NEXTANT AEROSPACE FIRST TO ACHIEVE FAA CERTIFICATION FOR BOMBARDIER GLOBAL 5000/5500 STARLINK CONNECTIVITY KIT

Nextant Aerospace, the engineering arm of Flexjet, received FAA certification for Starlink connectivity on the Bombardier Global 5000/5500 for installation at Starlink authorized dealers and Bombardier Service Centers worldwide

Following Starlink certification on the G-5000/5500 – Nextant to release Starlink Certification for Bombardier and Embraer Super-Mid and Midsize Aircraft with Embraer Phenom Certifications to Immediately Follow in Late Q1 of 2025.

CLEVELAND, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The engineering arm of Flexjet, Nextant Aerospace, has added the certification of the Bombardier Global 5000/5500 Starlink Inflight Connectivity STC Installation Kits to its growing list of approved STC kits. The system can now be installed via Starlink Authorized Dealers which include Bombardier Service Centers worldwide. This latest release adds to the rapidly growing portfolio of already approved certifications for some of the world's most popular large cabin business jets including the Bombardier Global 7500, Global 6500/6000, Global Express, Global Express XRS, Gulfstream G650, G550, G450, and GIV aircraft.

Developed by SpaceX, the Starlink system enables passengers and crew onboard the aircraft to access high-speed internet that mirrors the best terrestrial-based connectivity solutions.

Unlike legacy technology, private jet passengers can for the first time expect an incredibly reliable, high-speed connectivity experience from the moment they step on board until the time they land regardless of the flight segment including long-range, over water legs.

"Reliable high speed internet connectivity for all phases of flight was one of the last significant technology challenges that our industry needed to solve for," said Jay Heublein, president of Flexjet Global Maintenance and Product Support. "We recognized early on that the technology developed by Starlink represented an evolutionary step forward for in-flight connectivity and as an industry, we could finally offer a solution that was consistent with the expectations our owners have. The feedback from every single person that experiences it has been nothing short of spectacular."

Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency internet worldwide, utilizing an advanced constellation of more than 6,000 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. This state-of-the-art system ensures reliable connectivity over land, water, and remote areas. The system uses a phased-array antenna that has no moving parts and dramatically improves the overall reliability of the hardware compared with legacy technology that.

Certification efforts have now shifted to the super-mid and mid-size aircraft categories. Nextant plans to release installation kits for the Bombardier Challenger 3500, 350 and 300 as well as the Embraer Praetor series of aircraft in early the first quarter of 2025. They will immediately follow up with certified installation kits for the Embraer Phenom 300 and 100 series of aircraft by early Q2 of 2025.

About Flexjet

Flexjet, a global leader in private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995 and is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation's Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 25 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is certified at Stage 2 with IS-BAO. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, features an ultra-modern fleet, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are nearly 50 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300, Praetor 500 and 600, Bombardier Challenger 350/3500 and the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet's European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet's helicopter division offers leases, helicopter cards and convenient interchange access for its aircraft Owners. Flexjet owns, operates and maintains its fleet of Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, United Kingdom and Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @ Flexjetllc .

About Nextant Aerospace

Founded in 2007 and renowned for its aircraft re-manufacturing expertise, Nextant Aerospace has evolved its capability to serve the aerospace industry with Advanced Engineering and STC Installation Kits, along with Component Repair / Remanufacturing Products & Services utilizing the leading technologies, materials and production techniques. Today, Nextant is the engineering arm of Flexjet, a global leader in private aviation. From avionics modernization to component repair and remanufacturing to passenger flight experience enhancements, Nextant delivers high-quality, reliable, cost-effective results. For more details on the latest developments, follow us on Instagram at nextantaerospace.

