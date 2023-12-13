NEXTEER ACHIEVES GLOBAL PRODUCTION MILESTONE OF 100 MILLION ELECTRIC POWER STEERING SYSTEMS - ENABLING FUEL EFFICIENCY & ADVANCED SAFETY, PERFORMANCE

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nexteer Automotive announced its global production milestone of 100 million electric power steering (EPS) systems – a key technology enabling fuel efficiency and advanced safety and performance. Nexteer is a global leader of EPS – serving more than 60 customers around the world.

"Nexteer's EPS systems provide advanced safety and performance along with precise, predictable feel of the road. In essence, EPS acts as the 'heart' of the vehicle's personality and performance by giving the driver control and feel of the road," said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. "As the number one EPS supplier in North America and number three globally, Nexteer's growth has been fueled by our alignment to key megatrends like electrification and software, as well as our long-standing commitment to relentless innovation and experience as systems integrators."

Nexteer's EPS systems are currently featured in eight out of 10 full-size trucks in North America and two out of five small cars in Europe. The company's EPS systems can be found on vehicles around the world such as the GMC Hummer EV, Ford F150 and F150 Lightning EV, Ford Bronco, RAM 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Peugeot 208, Jeep Avenger, Chevrolet Silverado, Cadillac Escalade, Zeekr 001 EV, BMW 1-Series, BYD Song Pro/Song Plus, GAC Aion S/Y, Chery Tiggo 8 PHEV and more.

About EPS
EPS uses an electric motor to assist driver steering. Hardware and software are developed concurrently and work seamlessly together to connect the driver with the road – accounting for driving dynamics and the operating environment. This "connection to the road" provides the

driver an experience consistent with the vehicle's brand (such as luxury, sport, etc.), while also giving important safety cues regarding the type of road surface the driver is traveling on (such as icy, gravel, etc.).

EPS is also a key advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) feature enabler. EPS translates data from the vehicle's electronic control unit (ECU) into precise mechanical steering functions. Many Nexteer EPS-enabled ADAS features are already on the road today such as park assist, lane keeping, lane departure warning, traffic jam assist and more.

Nexteer's Complete Global EPS Portfolio
Nexteer offers a complete portfolio of EPS systems that can steer vehicles of all sizes – from small cars to heavy-duty trucks and light commercial vehicles. EPS solutions from Nexteer include Steer-by-Wire, Rack-Assist EPS (REPS), Dual Pinion-Assist EPS (DPEPS), Single Pinion-Assist EPS (SPEPS) and Column-Assist EPS (CEPS).

Nexteer also offers High Output, High Availability and Modular options for its EPS systems. High Output EPS increases the steering capabilities to allow heavier vehicles, like EVs, to take advantage of EPS's advanced safety, comfort and fuel economy benefits. High Availability EPS ensures the steering safety net is always on through intelligently optimized software designed for simultaneous, multi-path processing and hardware redundancies. Modular EPS leverages a cost-effective, modular platform design with flexibility to meet OEMs' wide-ranging requirements for advanced steering systems.

2023 Nexteer EPS Production Milestones
In addition to surpassing the 100 million EPS systems milestone globally, Nexteer also accomplished several local EPS production milestones, including:

  • Saginaw, Mich., USA: 15 million REPS systems
  • Querétaro, Mexico: 20 million EPS systems
  • Tychy, Poland: 15 million CEPS systems

"Nexteer's 2023 EPS production milestones are a testament to our team's commitment to producing high-quality, safety-critical steering systems for our customers around the world," said Milavec.

About Nexteer Automotive
Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative product and technology portfolio includes electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems and software solutions. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

