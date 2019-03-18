Nexteer Recognized as Manufacturing Leadership Awards 2019 Winner for Enterprise Integration & Technology Leadership

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive, a global leader in intuitive motion control, today announced that it has been recognized as a Manufacturing Leadership Awards winner for its outstanding achievement in Enterprise Integration and Technology Leadership.

"We are honored to be recognized by the National Association of Manufacturers for the second straight year for our commitment and leadership in manufacturing excellence," said Dennis Hoeg, Vice President and North America Division President, Nexteer Automotive. "This latest award demonstrates the impact that our Digital Trace™ Manufacturing effort is having on redefining global manufacturing processes, tools and predictive analytics."

Nexteer's Digital Trace™ Manufacturing is one of the most advanced, holistic, integrative approaches to design and manufacturing systems ever seen in the automotive industry. The system uses the latest technologies and data analytics within one common, global architecture. Digital Trace™ Manufacturing gives Nexteer a more intimate understanding of its global operations at any given minute. Furthermore, any improvement in design or production made at one location can quickly be replicated globally.

In addition to Digital Trace™ Manufacturing, Nexteer created a virtual factory portal called 1Link to quickly and easily connect people and data on the factory floor. 1Link allows simple, mobile access to the plant documents that employees need to perform their jobs on the plant floor (such as instructions, control plans, prints, etc.). It also allows employees to view the latest released documents, training status of operators and previous revisions.

"We embarked on this innovative process to create a digital manufacturing solution to support global manufacturing engineering processes, Manufacturing 4.0 initiatives and manufacturing operations document control and accessibility. Ultimately, these new technologies are optimizing manufacturing processes, enhancing quality and improving product performance," said Hoeg.

Nexteer will be recognized at the 15th Annual Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which is to be held on the last day of the Manufacturing Leadership Summit, June 10-12, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa in Huntington Beach, CA.

In 2018, Nexteer also received the Engineering and Production Technology Award from the National Association of Manufacturers (then Manufacturing Leadership Council).

ABOUT NEXTEER

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 25 manufacturing plants, three technical centers and 14 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, PSA Group, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

ABOUT THE MANUFACTURING LEADERSHIP AWARDS

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards, now in their 15th year, honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. There will be several winners in each category, including one High Achiever's Award in each category, as well as a 2019 Manufacturer of the Year for both small and large enterprises. Also unveiled at the Gala will be the ML Awards Manufacturing Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award winners.

The theme for the 15th Annual Manufacturing Leadership Summit is "Strategies to Deliver Business Value Through Manufacturing 4.0." The event enables senior-level executives in all aspects of manufacturing an opportunity to network with and learn from the best minds in the industry.

For more information on the Manufacturing Leadership Awards or the Manufacturing Leadership Summit, please go to www.mlsummit.com.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MANUFACTURERS

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12 million men and women, contributes $2.25 trillion to the U.S. economy annually, has the largest economic impact of any major sector and accounts for more than three-quarters of all private-sector research and development in the nation. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States.

The NAM's world-class staff of policy experts provide unmatched access and information on the key issues affecting your business and bottom line. We are on the front lines of a wide range of policy battles, from immigration reform and labor relations, to energy and the environment, to trade policy and taxes. At every turn, we are working on behalf of manufacturers in America to advance policies that help manufacturers do what they do best: create economic strength and jobs. www.nam.org

