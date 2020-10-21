Nexteer Unveils New High-Output Electric Power Steering System

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive launches High-Output Electric Power Steering (EPS) that delivers advanced safety and comfort features as well as enhanced fuel efficiency for heavy-duty (HD) trucks and light commercial vehicles (LCVs).

Now with the ability to steer these vehicle types electrically, drivers of HD trucks and LCVs can benefit from savings at the gas pump and from advanced features such as lane keep assist, crosswind compensation, trailer assist and more.

High-Output EPS increases the steering capacity of Nexteer's industry-leading Rack-Assist EPS (REPS) system. A High-Output EPS system can steer up to 24 kilonewtons (kN) of load compared with 10-15 kN for a typical REPS system.

"With Nexteer's High-Output EPS system, larger vehicles like heavy-duty trucks can now be steered with an electric system instead of a hydraulic one – opening the door for EPS's advanced safety, comfort and fuel efficiency while staying true to the truck brand's steering feel," said Robin Milavec, Senior Vice President, Executive Board Director, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Nexteer Automotive. "As a steering specialist and the global leader in steering technologies for trucks, we are never satisfied with the status quo, which is why we continue to push research and development activities that continuously improve our EPS offerings and benefit our OEM customers and drivers."

With much of the HD truck and LCV market currently using hydraulic power steering (HPS) systems, High-Output EPS offers automotive OEMs an opportunity to differentiate their HD trucks and LCVs in a competitive marketplace for consumer attention and loyalty.

High-Output EPS can also be utilized on heavy electric vehicles. Steering up to 24 kN of load on a 12-volt electrical system would have been thought to be unachievable just a few years ago, but now that capability exists with High-Output EPS.

To date, Nexteer has booked three electric applications for High-Output EPS, including a full-size electric pick-up truck, an electric LCV (delivery van) and an electric autonomous Level 4 people mover (with no steering wheel).

In addition to High-Output EPS, Nexteer offers a complete portfolio of EPS systems that can steer vehicles of all sizes. Other EPS solutions from Nexteer include REPS, Dual Pinion-Assist EPS (DPEPS), Single Pinion-Assist EPS (SPEPS), Column-Assist EPS (CEPS) and High-Availability EPS.

ABOUT NEXTEER

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 27 manufacturing plants, four technical and software centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, PSA Groupe, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

