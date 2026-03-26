Nextep Extends Its Award-Winning Footprint to Four New Markets

NORMAN, Okla., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextep, a nationally recognized leader in the Professional Employer Organization (PEO) space, is thrilled to announce its latest strategic expansion into four new U.S. markets: Scottsdale, Arizona, Atlanta, Georgia, Chicago, Illinois, and Greenville, South Carolina. These moves represent a significant step in the company's growth strategy as it continues to put down roots in communities known for thriving economic environments.

Nextep HQ in Norman, OK

While Nextep's services are available everywhere in the U.S., this move further bolsters the company's ability to deliver its industry-leading service to businesses nationwide.

"At Nextep, our focus has always been on building meaningful, lasting relationships with our clients," said Brian Fayak, Nextep's Founder and CEO. "By establishing a local presence in these cities, our sales and service teams can work side-by-side with clients as we continue to provide award-winning, white glove service."

In addition to top-notch service, Nextep clients have access to the full suite of Nextep's innovative technology, including the Elevate by Nextep™ mobile app, as well as end-to-end HR solutions - from big-company benefits and HR support to payroll and compliance services.

"Our addition of these four new markets isn't just about expanding our footprint, it's about helping businesses across the country reach their full potential by partnering closely with them to elevate all aspects of their employment experience," said Breanna Honeycutt, Nextep's Vice President of Sales over Expansion. "The moves are certainly exciting, but we see it as just a continuation of the incredible momentum Nextep has been building for some time."

By adding these new offices, Nextep increased its market count to 20 locations, including:

Scottsdale, Arizona

Denver, Colorado

Atlanta, Georgia

Boise, Idaho

Chicago, Illinois

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kansas City, Missouri

Charlotte, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Greenville, South Carolina

Nashville, Tennessee

Austin, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Houston, Texas

Plano, Texas

The Woodlands, Texas

Salt Lake City, Utah

Washington D.C.

About Nextep

Nextep is a leading provider of human resources solutions, offering a comprehensive, tech-forward suite of services, including payroll, employee benefits, HR consulting, and risk and compliance support. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service, Nextep helps businesses of all sizes thrive. For more information on how a PEO helps a business, visit nextep.com/services/peo.

Contact

Tyler Moss, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

p. 888.811.5150

SOURCE Nextep