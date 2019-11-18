NextEra Energy Resources newest solar plant now powering customers in South Carolina

"We are proud to supply customers with clean, renewable energy from the Shaw Creek Solar Energy Center," said Matt Handel, vice president of development for NextEra Energy Resources, the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the sun and wind. "This solar project will generate cost-effective, home-grown, clean energy for South Carolina and provide significant tax revenue to Aiken County for years to come."

The Shaw Creek Solar Energy Center spans 560 acres, approximately 15 miles northwest of Aiken. Construction lasted 10 months and generated a significant boost to Aiken County and South Carolina by creating hundreds of construction jobs and stimulating the purchase of regional goods and services from more than a dozen local vendors.

"NextEra Energy Resources has been a great addition to our community," said Gary Bunker, Aiken County Council Chairman. "We are already seeing the project's positive economic impact in Aiken County and it further positions us as a leader in clean energy production."

The facility features more than 270,000 photovoltaic (PV) solar panels that track with the movement of the sun and convert its energy into electricity. The solar energy center has a capacity to generate 74.9 megawatts of electricity.

NextEra Energy Resources is the largest capital investor of infrastructure among energy companies in the U.S.

Over its operational life, the Shaw Creek Solar Energy Center is expected to generate nearly $9 million in additional tax revenue for Aiken County.

NextEra Energy Resources

NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (together with its affiliated entities, "NextEra Energy Resources"), is a clean energy leader and is one of the largest wholesale generators of electric power in the U.S., with approximately 21,000 megawatts of net generating capacity, primarily in 36 states and Canada as of year-end 2018. NextEra Energy Resources, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. The business operates clean, emissions-free nuclear power generation facilities in New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin as part of the NextEra Energy nuclear fleet, which is one of the largest in the United States. NextEra Energy Resources, LLC is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). For more information, visit www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

SOURCE NextEra Energy Resources, LLC

Related Links

http://www.nexteraenergy.com

