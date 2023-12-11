NextEra Energy Transmission MidAtlantic transmission proposal selected by PJM

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Transmission MidAtlantic, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC, today announced that PJM has selected its transmission proposal, the MidAtlantic Resiliency Link, to address the western cluster of reliability needs for the 2022 Regional Transmission Expansion Plan Window 3. The MidAtlantic Resiliency Link was selected as part of a set of transmission solutions necessary for addressing the regional grid's reliability needs in the coming years.

"We are pleased that our proposal was selected by PJM as it will bring increased reliability and resiliency to the electric grid given the critical energy needs of the region," said Matt Valle, president of NextEra Energy Transmission. "We look forward to collaborating with all communities and stakeholders to successfully develop and execute on this project for PJM customers."

The MidAtlantic Resiliency Link emerged from the PJM planning process. By building a new approximately 130-mile 500-kV transmission line and a new 500/138-kV substation, the MidAtlantic Resiliency Link will improve local and regional transmission constraints and support the growth of renewable energy resources while providing additional capacity to meet future system needs.

NextEra Energy Transmission MidAtlantic will finance, develop, own, construct, operate and maintain the MidAtlantic Resiliency Link.

NextEra Energy Transmission

NextEra Energy Transmission, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), owns, develops, finances, constructs, operates and maintains transmission assets across the continent, including existing transmission assets in PJM. NextEra Energy Transmission operates through its regional subsidiaries to integrate renewable energy and strengthen the electric grid. The company's subsidiaries were among the first non-incumbents to be awarded projects by system operators and utility commissions in California, New York and Ontario. NextEra Energy Transmission's portfolio includes operating assets in 11 states, eight regional transmission organizations and one Canadian province, with numerous projects under development and construction. To learn more, visit www.NextEraEnergyTransmission.com.

SOURCE NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC