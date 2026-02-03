NEXTFLEX LAUNCHES "ELECTRONICS AT THE EDGE," A NEW PODCAST EXPLORING THE FUTURE OF HYBRID ELECTRONICS

A new audio series spotlighting the breakthroughs, collaborations, and real-world applications shaping the next era of electronics

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextFlex®, America's Hybrid Electronics Manufacturing Innovation Institute, today announced the launch of Electronics at the Edge: A Podcast Presented by NextFlex, a new podcast series spotlighting the breakthroughs, collaborations, and real-world impact driving next-generation electronics innovation.

Designed for industry leaders, innovators, educators, and anyone curious about the future of electronics, the podcast will feature candid conversations with NextFlex experts and partners across industry, government, and academia—unpacking how hybrid electronics are shaping applications from aerospace to automotive, and from R&D to scaled manufacturing.

"Hybrid electronics are transforming what's possible at the intersection of form, function, and manufacturing," said Dan Gamota, Executive Director of NextFlex. "With Electronics at the Edge, we're creating an accessible platform to share what hybrid electronics are, why they matter, and how collaboration accelerates the path from concept to commercialization."

Podcast Premiere: Episode 1 Now Available

The debut episode, "At the Edge of Innovation: What Are Hybrid Electronics?", introduces the fundamentals of hybrid electronics, explains how they differ from traditional systems, and highlights why they are critical to future technologies. Hosted by Stan Farnsworth, NextFlex Director of Business Development, the episode features Dr. Dan Gamota, who shares his vision for how hybrid electronics—and this podcast series—are shaping the future of electronics and manufacturing through collaboration, creativity, and meaningful impact.

Upcoming Episodes Include: A Season of Innovation, Collaboration, and Impact

Episode 2: Inside NextFlex: Innovation, Collaboration, and Impact — an overview of NextFlex's consortium model and commercial services (Guest: Dr. Scott Miller, NextFlex Director of Technology).

— an overview of NextFlex's consortium model and commercial services (Guest: Dr. Scott Miller, NextFlex Director of Technology). Episode 3: Collaboration That Works: Inside a NextFlex Project Call — a look at how project calls drive results (Guest: Dr. Nick Morris, NextFlex Deputy Director of Technology).

— a look at how project calls drive results (Guest: Dr. Nick Morris, NextFlex Deputy Director of Technology). Episode 4: Building the Future Workforce — highlighting workforce programs like FlexFactor ® and NextFlex's role in advancing hybrid electronics (Guest: Becky Lewis, NextFlex Director of Education and Workforce Development).

— highlighting workforce programs like FlexFactor and NextFlex's role in advancing hybrid electronics (Guest: Becky Lewis, NextFlex Director of Education and Workforce Development). Episode 5: At the Edge of Understanding: Hybrid Electronics – a capstone episode reflecting on the foundational concepts of hybrid electronics explored throughout Season One, including why hybrid electronics represents a system-level shift, the role of collaboration and structured execution, and the workforce readiness required for scale. The episode also introduces the challenges of moving from lab innovation to production reality, setting the stage for Season 2: From Lab to Line.

Availability

Electronics at the Edge is available wherever you get your podcasts. Listeners can access it through this link: https://tr.ee/iEup5o9gGX. Season 1 episodes will be released biweekly, starting on February 3, 2026.

About NextFlex

NextFlex is the nation's hub for hybrid electronics innovation and manufacturing readiness. As a public-private partnership and a DoD-sponsored Manufacturing Innovation Institute, NextFlex is partially funded by Air Force Research Laboratory Cooperative Agreement number FA8650-20-2-5506. NextFlex includes a consortium of companies, academic institutions, non-profits and state, local and federal governments with a shared goal of U.S. manufacturing and commercialization of hybrid electronics. Since its formation in 2015, NextFlex and its members collectively facilitate innovation, narrow the manufacturing workforce gap, and promote sustainable manufacturing ecosystems. For more information, visit www.nextflex.us and follow NextFlex on LinkedIn.

About Hybrid Electronics

Hybrid Electronics are shaping the future of electronics manufacturing, delivering breakthrough solutions for PCB manufacturers, PCB assembly (PCBA) services providers, and electronics systems integrators. By combining silicon ICs with novel additive printing processes and advanced materials, Hybrid Electronics enable lightweight, low-cost, and energy-efficient smart products with rapid time to market. These systems can be rigid or flexible, conformable, stretchable, and environmentally friendly—unlocking applications across consumer, commercial, and defense markets.

