NEXTFOODS BOLSTERS EXECUTIVE TEAM WITH KEY HIRES

Former PepsiCo and Crocs executives join to drive a new chapter of market leadership for NextFoods.

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NextFoods, a pioneer in the functional food and beverage industry since 2006, today announced industry executives Lella Rafferty and Mark Borden have joined the company as CMO and CFO, respectively. These strategic hires are set to enhance NextFoods' leadership team and drive the company's next phase of growth and innovation.

Rafferty brings over 15 years of marketing experience with global brands like Samsung and Gatorade, as well as high-growth startups such as Noom. In her role at NextFoods, Rafferty will lead brand strategy and marketing efforts as the company further cements its reputation as an industry leader in the functional food and beverage space.

Borden, a highly experienced executive in the CPG industry with more than 25 years of financial leadership, has a proven track record in driving financial growth and stability. His background with companies such as Crocs and natural CPG brands such as Bobo's Oat Bars will help as NextFoods continues to optimize its financial performance and invest strategically in its future growth.

"As our company continues to scale and develop new ways to innovate in this industry it's imperative that we bring in the best people in the business," says NextFoods CEO Marcel Bens. "We are delighted to welcome both Lella and Mark to the team. They both bring a stellar track record of producing excellence throughout their careers and we will look to them to drive the company forward."

About NextFoods

NextFoods was founded in 2006 and is the parent company to Cheribundi and GoodBelly, two leaders in the functional food and beverage category. NextFoods is the next generation of whole-body health, offering products that enhance recovery, improve sleep and support gut health. Headquartered in Boulder, CO and backed by majority investor Emil Capital Partners, NextFoods is committed to products backed by science that harness the power of whole-foods based nutrition. Its portfolio of products is sold nationwide at every major retail touchpoint: 20,000+ stores, Amazon, direct to consumer (DTC) and 475+ collegiate and professional sports teams.

SOURCE NextFoods