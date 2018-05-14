Nextiva's NextOS Platform Uses AI and Machine Learning to Simplify Business Communications

More than 50 percent of employees say they'd consider leaving their jobs due to a fragmented communication overload, and 63 percent say they're unable to reach weekly goals due to these challenges.* Such overload often materializes with the need to use more than a dozen applications to keep track of customer communications.

To address these issues, all of the products on the NextOS platform work closely together through a common user interface. In addition to Nextiva's current communications offerings, Nextiva now offers Nextiva Service CRM, Nextiva Chat, and Nextiva Surveys, all powered by the NextOS platform.

Nextiva Service CRM: Improve customer and employee communications in one product. Customers can contact your business through chat, email, or phone, and you can manage it all in one screen with automatically created cases.

Nextiva Chat: Connect with your website visitors in real time with Nextiva Chat. Help customers faster and exceed expectations to deliver a better experience.

Nextiva Surveys: With multiple options for customization, Nextiva Surveys is the only tool you need to collect information from your customers, prospects, and teams.

"We are living in the era of the customer," says Tomas Gorny, Chief Executive Officer of Nextiva. "Expectations have never been higher, and while businesses are hearing more from customers, they are understanding less. Data is everywhere, but never where you need it. NextOS solves these problems."

Perhaps the most powerful part of NextOS is the use of Artificial Intelligence to help businesses automate workflows to save time and effortlessly gain insights from their data. The products utilize NextIQ (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, plus Nextiva's patented SmartTopics and experience scoring) and NextStep (a customizable, visual rules engine) to empower companies with a more comprehensive view of their customers than tools like the Net Promoter Score provide, along with highly targeted workflow automations.

The launch of NextOS and its components marks a pivotal shift for Nextiva as the company transitions its offerings from phone service-centric solutions to a unified suite of products that enables businesses to provide an improved customer experience.

"VoIP is to Nextiva as books were to Amazon," says Gorny. "The tools on the NextOS platform empower businesses to gain a holistic view of their communications and customer interactions without the use of siloed, fragmented tools."

Today, Nextiva is celebrating its 10th anniversary of acquiring its first customer. The company now serves over 150,000 customers - from small to midsize businesses and large enterprises.

To learn more and to purchase Nextiva Service CRM, Nextiva Chat, and Nextiva Surveys, visit nextiva.com/nextos

Nextiva is an innovative tech company dedicated to simplifying business communications, team collaboration, and customer engagement. NextOS powers its solutions, including business phone service, CRM, analytics, chat, and surveys. Founded in 2008 on the principle of Amazing Service, Nextiva serves more than 150,000 businesses nationwide, and employs over 1,000 team members. Learn more at www.nextiva.com.

