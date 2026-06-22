Nextlink Internet expands Agreement with Aviat Networks to Power BEAD-Funded Rural Broadband Buildout

Nextlink will deploy Aviat's BABA-Compliant Microwave, E-Band and Multi-Band Solutions to Connect Thousands of Unserved Locations across the Central United States

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that Nextlink Internet ("Nextlink"), a rural-focused internet service provider serving commercial and residential subscribers across 12 states, has expanded its existing agreement with Aviat Networks for its Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program-funded buildout. Nextlink will deploy Aviat's high-performance microwave, E-Band and multi-band systems to extend connectivity to thousands of unserved and underserved locations across its 12-state footprint.

Nextlink has secured over $180 million in BEAD funding, on top of $429.2 million in Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) previously awarded by the FCC, positioning the company for a significant expansion of its fixed wireless and fiber-supported network infrastructure, and recently activated the first wireless tower to be funded by the BEAD program. As part of this initiative, Nextlink has extended and expanded its existing agreement with Aviat to help lower the total cost of ownership across its network.

"Our focus is on bringing fast, reliable internet to communities across the country," said Cameron Kilton, Chief Technology Officer of Nextlink. "The BEAD program represents a historic opportunity to accelerate that mission, and we needed a technology partner with the performance and reliability to match. Aviat's solutions have consistently performed, which means we can move fast and stay on schedule. We're confident this expanded deployment will deliver the connectivity our customers have been waiting for."

"Aviat Networks has established itself as a preferred wireless transport partner for wireless internet service providers (WISPs) pursuing federal broadband funding, and we are proud to continue and deepen our partnership with Nextlink as they execute on their BEAD-funded mission to connect rural America," said Pete Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aviat Networks.

About Nextlink Internet

Nextlink is a rural-focused provider of high-speed internet and phone services, having invested over $1 billion to close the digital divide across 12 states: Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Wyoming, Louisiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota. As an active participant in public-private partnerships, Nextlink is working to rapidly connect homes, schools, libraries, and businesses in small communities across the Central United States. Nextlink operates over 2,600 active towers, holds the third-largest portfolio of CBRS Priority Access Licenses in the United States, serves more than 100,000 subscribers, and is the recipient of a $429.2 million Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) award from the FCC. For more information, visit nextlinkinternet.com.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat is the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Stuart Little, Aviat Networks, [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact: Andrew Fredrickson, Aviat Networks, [email protected]

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.