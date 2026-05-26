Aviat Introduces New Long-Haul Portfolio for More Capacity and Reliability

Market Leading Solution for Long Distance Connectivity, Unlocking $250M+ Market Opportunity

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the expert in wireless transport and access solutions, today announced a major expansion of its all-indoor microwave platform. The update combines Pasolink and IRU600 products into an integrated solution with two benefits: a significant capacity and reliability upgrade for North American customers, and the introduction of Pasolink LH, a new long-haul solution targeting international trunking and backbone markets. Together these offerings open an incremental addressable market valued at over $250 million.

North America: Higher Capacity, More Reliability

North American private network operators and service providers can now take advantage of substantially higher IP transport capacity by upgrading to the Pasolink VR platform which now supports Aviat's established installed base of IRU600 indoor and ODU600 outdoor radio units, enabling a straightforward indoor unit upgrade with minimal disruption and cost. Operators gain access to comprehensive redundancy, hitless software upgrades, and support for up to 16 radios from a single compact indoor chassis—increasing nodal capacity by up to 50%. Pasolink VR will complement Aviat's Eclipse Mission Critical Microwave solution.

International: Introducing Pasolink LH for Long-Haul and Backbone Networks

For operators navigating the challenges of deploying connectivity across rugged terrain, jungles, and inter-island links, Pasolink LH offers a compelling alternative to the high cost of fiber. Built on Aviat's IRU600 indoor radio—available in the 4 to 11 GHz bands and delivering the highest transmitter power in the industry—Pasolink LH enables service providers and private network operators to use antennas that are 50% smaller and 75% lighter than conventional alternatives. A single antenna system can support up to 16 radio channels and deliver over 10 Gbps of aggregate capacity, making it well suited for trunking and backbone applications.

As an all-indoor solution, Pasolink LH keeps all active equipment protected inside a shelter, reducing operational expenditure and eliminating the need to climb towers to add capacity or upgrade features. This architecture has long been the backbone of communications networks worldwide, and Pasolink LH builds on that proven model with industry-leading performance and mission-critical reliability.

"These announcements reflect our ongoing commitment to the Pasolink platform and to the operators who depend on it," said Pete Smith, CEO of Aviat Networks. "Whether upgrading an existing North American network or building new long-haul infrastructure internationally, our customers benefit from the combination of high-capacity Pasolink IP networking and Aviat's indoor and outdoor radios—the highest-performing systems in the industry."

Availability

Aviat has secured initial orders for the updated long-haul solutions across multiple regions and expects to begin shipments in Q3 CY2026.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat is the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Stuart Little, Aviat Networks, [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact: Andrew Fredrickson, Aviat Networks, [email protected]

www.aviatnetworks.com

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.