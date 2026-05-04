Aviat Networks Announces Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter and Nine Month Financial Results

Total Q3 QTD Revenues of $100.0 million

Q3 QTD Operating Income of $0.9 million; Q3 QTD Non-GAAP Operating Income of $3.0 million

Q3 QTD Net Earnings of $(2.1) million; Q3 QTD Adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million

Q3 QTD Diluted Earnings per Share of $(0.16); Q3 QTD Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.06

AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. ("Aviat Networks," "Aviat," or the "Company"), (Nasdaq: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2026 third quarter ended March 27, 2026.

Third Quarter Highlights

Recorded fiscal 2026 year-to-date revenue growth for the first nine months in North America of $2.1 million or 1.4% compared to the same nine-month period of fiscal 2025

Increased year-to-date GAAP operating income to $13.4 million compared to $1.7 million in the comparable year-to-date period last year

Reduced quarterly GAAP operating expenses by $1.7 million and Non-GAAP operating expenses by $0.8 million versus the year-ago period

Maintained a trailing-twelve month book-to-bill ratio greater than 1.0

Third Quarter QTD Financial Highlights

Total Revenues: $100.0 million

$100.0 million GAAP Results: Gross Margin 29.3%; Operating Expenses $28.3 million; Operating Income $0.9 million; Net Loss $2.1 million; Net Loss per diluted share ("Net Loss per share") $0.16

Gross Margin 29.3%; Operating Expenses $28.3 million; Operating Income $0.9 million; Net Loss $2.1 million; Net Loss per diluted share ("Net Loss per share") $0.16 Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted EBITDA $4.4 million; Gross Margin 29.4%; Operating Expenses $26.4 million; Operating Income $3.0 million; Net Income $0.7 million; Net Income per share $0.06

Adjusted EBITDA $4.4 million; Gross Margin 29.4%; Operating Expenses $26.4 million; Operating Income $3.0 million; Net Income $0.7 million; Net Income per share $0.06 Cash and cash equivalents: $78.1 million

$78.1 million Net debt: $26.1 million

Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 27, 2026

Revenues

The Company reported total revenues of $100.0 million for its fiscal 2026 third quarter, compared to $112.6 million in the fiscal 2025 third quarter, a decrease of $12.6 million or 11.2%. North America revenue of $46.2 million decreased by $3.2 million or 6.6%, compared to $49.4 million in the prior year due to timing of certain private and mobile network projects. International revenue of $53.8 million decreased by $9.4 million or 14.9%, compared to $63.2 million in the prior year, due to timing of capital expenditure plans of mobile network operators and revenue delays related to the conflict in the Middle East.

For the nine months ended March 27, 2026, revenue decreased by 0.1% to $318.8 million, compared to $319.3 million in the same period of fiscal 2025. North America revenue of $151.7 million increased by $2.1 million or 1.4%, compared to $149.6 million in the same period of fiscal 2025. International revenue of $167.1 million decreased by $2.6 million or 1.5% as compared to $169.7 million in the same period of fiscal 2025.

Gross Margins

In the fiscal 2026 third quarter, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 29.3% and non-GAAP gross margin of 29.4%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 34.9% and non-GAAP gross margin of 35.8% in the fiscal 2025 third quarter, a decrease of 560 and 640 basis points, respectively. The decrease was driven by regional and product mix in the quarter.

For the nine months ended March 27, 2026, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 31.7% and non-GAAP gross margin of 32.1%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 31.3% and non-GAAP gross margin of 32.1% in the same period of fiscal 2025, an increase of 40 and 0 basis points, respectively.

Operating Expenses

The Company reported GAAP total operating expenses of $28.3 million for the fiscal 2026 third quarter, compared to $30.0 million in the fiscal 2025 third quarter. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and merger and acquisition and other expenses for the fiscal 2026 third quarter were $26.4 million, compared to $27.2 million in the prior year, a decrease of $0.8 million or 3.1%.

For the nine months ended March 27, 2026, the Company reported total operating expenses of $87.6 million, compared to $98.3 million in the same period of fiscal 2025, a decrease of $10.6 million or 10.8%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and merger and acquisition expenses and other expenses for the nine months ended March 27, 2026 were $81.9 million, compared to $86.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2025, a decrease of $4.5 million or 5.2%.

Operating Income

The Company reported GAAP operating income of $0.9 million for the fiscal 2026 third quarter, compared to GAAP operating income of $9.3 million in the fiscal 2025 third quarter, a decrease of $8.4 million. Operating income decreased primarily due to lower gross margin dollars. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $3.0 million for the fiscal 2026 third quarter, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $13.0 million in the prior year, a decrease of $10.1 million.

For the nine months ended March 27, 2026, the Company reported a GAAP operating income of $13.4 million, compared to a GAAP operating income of $1.7 million in the same period of fiscal 2025, an increase of $11.7 million. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $20.5 million, compared to an operating income of $16.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2025, an increase of $4.4 million.

Net Income / Net Income Per Share

The Company reported GAAP net loss of $2.1 million in the fiscal 2026 third quarter or GAAP net loss per share of $0.16. This compared to GAAP net income of $3.5 million or GAAP net income per share of $0.27 in the fiscal 2025 third quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.7 million or non-GAAP net income per share of $0.06, compared to non-GAAP net income of $11.3 million or $0.88 per share in the prior year.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $3.8 million for the nine months ended March 27, 2026, or GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.29. This compared to GAAP net loss of $3.9 million or $0.30 per share in the comparable fiscal 2025 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $13.3 million or net income per share of $1.02 for the nine months ended March 27, 2026, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $10.6 million or $0.83 per share in the comparable fiscal 2025 period.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the fiscal 2026 third quarter was $4.4 million, compared to $14.9 million in the fiscal 2025 third quarter.

For the nine months ended March 27, 2026, the Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $24.8 million, as compared to $22.0 million in the comparable fiscal 2025 period, an increase of $2.8 million.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company reported $78.1 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 27, 2026, compared to $59.7 million as of June 27, 2025, an increase of $18.4 million. As of March 27, 2026, total debt was $104.3 million, an increase of $16.7 million from June 27, 2025.

Fiscal 2026 Full Year Outlook

The Company is updating its fiscal 2026 full year guidance to:

Full year Revenue between $428 and $440 million

Full year Adjusted EBITDA between $35.0 and $40.0 million

Conference Call Details

Aviat Networks will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) today, May 4, 2026, to discuss its financial and operational results for the fiscal 2026 third quarter ended March 27, 2026. Participating on the call will be Peter Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer; Andy Schmidt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Jonanna Mikulenka, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; and Andrew Fredrickson, Vice President, Corporate Finance. Following management's remarks, there will be a question and answer period.

Interested parties may access the conference call live via the webcast through Aviat Network's Investor Relations website at investors.aviatnetworks.com/events-and-presentations/events, or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form. Once registered, telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that must be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available after the call on the Company's investor relations website.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Aviat's beliefs and expectations regarding outlook, business conditions, new product solutions, customer positioning, future orders, bookings, new contracts, cost structure, profitability in fiscal 2026, its recent acquisitions and acquisition strategy, process improvements, measures designed to improve internal controls, its ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and management systems and remediate material weaknesses, plans and objectives of management, realignment plans and review of strategic alternatives and expectations regarding future revenue, gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, operating income or earnings or loss per share. All statements, trend analyses and other information contained herein regarding the foregoing beliefs and expectations, as well as about the markets for the services and products of Aviat and trends in revenue, and other statements identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "will," "see," "continue," "delivering," "view," and "intend," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, forward-looking statements are based on estimates reflecting the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the senior management of Aviat regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should therefore be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this document. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include the following: the disruption the 4RF and NEC transactions may cause to customers, vendors, business partners and our ongoing business; our ability to integrate the operations of the acquired 4RF and NEC businesses with our existing operations and fully realize the expected synergies of the 4RF and NEC transactions on the expected timeline; disruptions relating to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas; continued price and margin erosion in the microwave transmission industry; the impact of the volume, timing, and customer, product, and geographic mix of our product orders; our ability to meet financial covenant requirements; the timing of our receipt of payment; our ability to meet product development dates or anticipated cost reductions of products; our suppliers' inability to perform and deliver on time, component shortages, or other supply chain constraints; the effects of inflation; customer acceptance of new products; the ability of our subcontractors to timely perform; weakness in the global economy affecting customer spending; retention of our key personnel; our ability to manage and maintain key customer relationships; uncertain economic conditions in the telecommunications sector combined with operator and supplier consolidation; our failure to protect our intellectual property rights or defend against intellectual property infringement claims; the results of our restructuring efforts; the effects of currency and interest rate risks; the ability to preserve and use our net operating loss carryforwards; the effects of current and future government regulations; general economic conditions, including uncertainty regarding the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States and other countries where we conduct business; the conduct of unethical business practices in developing countries; the impact of political turmoil in countries where we have significant business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of any proposed or recent acquisitions; the impact of tariffs, the adoption of trade restrictions affecting our products or suppliers, a United States withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, the occurrence of trade wars, the closing of border crossings, and other changes in trade regulations or relationships; our ability to implement our stock repurchase program or that it will enhance long-term stockholder value; and the impact of adverse developments affecting the financial services industry, including events or concerns involving liquidity, defaults or non-performance by financial institutions.

For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties for Aviat's business, see "Risk Factors" in Aviat's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 27, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 10, 2025, as well as other reports filed by Aviat with the SEC from time to time. Aviat undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Investor Relations:

Andrew Fredrickson

Email: [email protected]

Table 1 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2026 Third Quarter Summary CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) March 27,

2026

March 28,

2025

March 27,

2026

March 28,

2025 Revenues:













Product sales $ 68,405

$ 76,824

$ 224,699

$ 220,252 Services 31,598

35,816

94,096

99,014 Total revenues 100,003

112,640

318,795

319,266 Cost of revenues:













Product sales 51,009

51,370

158,155

158,540 Services 19,711

21,974

59,593

60,756 Total cost of revenues 70,720

73,344

217,748

219,296 Gross profit 29,283

39,296

101,047

99,970 Operating expenses:













Research and development 7,656

7,704

21,163

28,334 Selling and administrative 20,365

22,121

66,125

68,348 Restructuring charges 323

177

344

1,592 Total operating expenses 28,344

30,002

87,632

98,274 Operating income 939

9,294

13,415

1,696 Interest expense, net 1,848

1,557

5,468

4,252 Other expense (income), net 1,400

3,068

(371)

4,047 (Loss) income before income taxes (2,309)

4,669

8,318

(6,603) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (244)

1,141

4,503

(2,747) Net (loss) income $ (2,065)

$ 3,528

$ 3,815

$ (3,856)















Net (loss) income per share of common stock outstanding:













Basic $ (0.16)

$ 0.28

$ 0.30

$ (0.30) Diluted $ (0.16)

$ 0.27

$ 0.29

$ (0.30) Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic 12,918

12,689

12,844

12,672 Diluted 12,918

12,838

13,030

12,672

Table 2 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2026 Third Quarter Summary CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) March 27,

2026

June 27,

2025

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 78,129

$ 59,690 Accounts receivable, net 187,624

180,321 Unbilled receivables 85,260

105,870 Inventories 72,609

83,979 Other current assets 26,740

33,715 Total current assets 450,362

463,575 Property, plant and equipment, net 18,990

17,453 Goodwill 19,473

19,655 Intangible assets, net 24,395

26,897 Deferred income taxes 86,977

88,149 Right-of-use assets 2,214

3,113 Other assets 14,134

14,454 Total long-term assets 166,183

169,721 Total assets $ 616,545

$ 633,296 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 112,063

$ 148,093 Accrued expenses 40,082

38,897 Short-term lease liabilities 547

1,090 Advance payments and unearned revenue 67,845

73,735 Other current liabilities 160

1,757 Current portion of long-term debt 5,595

18,624 Total current liabilities 226,292

282,196 Long-term debt 98,668

68,966 Unearned revenue 9,724

8,063 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,858

2,241 Other long-term liabilities 328

430 Reserve for uncertain tax positions 3,724

3,242 Deferred income taxes 4,175

4,975 Total liabilities 344,769

370,113 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholder's equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock 129

127 Treasury stock (7,576)

(7,076) Additional paid-in-capital 870,340

866,119 Accumulated deficit (573,357)

(577,172) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,760)

(18,815) Total stockholders' equity 271,776

263,183 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 616,545

$ 633,296

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2026 Third Quarter Summary

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND REGULATION G DISCLOSURE

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional measures of gross margin, research and development expenses, selling and administrative expenses, operating expenses, operating income, provision for or benefit from income taxes, net income, net income per share, and adjusted income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), in each case, adjusted to exclude certain costs, charges, gains and losses, as set forth below. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. We also believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in our business and to understand our performance. In addition, we may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as a guide in our forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning process and to measure operating performance for some management compensation purposes. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP follow. 1We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to its corresponding GAAP measure due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to merger and acquisition costs and share-based compensation. In particular, share-based compensation expense is affected by future hiring, turnover, and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to change. Accordingly, reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.

Table 3

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2026 Third Quarter Summary

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 27,

2026

% of Revenue

March 28,

2025

% of Revenue

March 27,

2026

% of Revenue

March 28,

2025

% of Revenue

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP gross margin $ 29,283

29.3 %

$ 39,296

34.9 %

$ 101,047

31.7 %

$ 99,970

31.3 % Share-based compensation 37





(1)





105





214



Merger and acquisition and other expenses 69





995





1,247





2,295



Non-GAAP gross margin 29,389

29.4 %

40,290

35.8 %

102,399

32.1 %

102,479

32.1 %































GAAP research and development expenses $ 7,656

7.7 %

$ 7,704

6.8 %

$ 21,163

6.6 %

$ 28,334

8.9 % Share-based compensation (35)





(149)





(98)





(456)



Non-GAAP research and development expenses 7,621

7.6 %

7,555

6.7 %

21,065

6.6 %

27,878

8.7 %































GAAP selling and administrative expenses $ 20,365

20.4 %

$ 22,121

19.6 %

$ 66,125

20.7 %

$ 68,348

21.4 % Share-based compensation (1,508)





(1,840)





(4,280)





(4,956)



Merger and acquisition and other expenses (70)





(595)





(1,057)





(4,890)



Non-GAAP selling and administrative expenses 18,787

18.8 %

19,686

17.5 %

60,788

19.1 %

58,502

18.3 %































GAAP operating expense $ 28,344

28.3 %

$ 30,002

26.6 %

$ 87,632

27.5 %

$ 98,274

30.8 % Share-based compensation (1,543)





(1,989)





(4,378)





(5,412)



Merger and acquisition and other expenses (70)





(595)





(1,057)





(4,890)



Restructuring charges (323)





(177)





(344)





(1,592)



Non-GAAP operating expense 26,408

26.4 %

27,241

24.2 %

81,853

25.7 %

86,380

27.1 %































































































































GAAP operating income $ 939

0.9 %

$ 9,294

8.3 %

$ 13,415

4.2 %

$ 1,696

0.5 % Share-based compensation 1,580





1,988





4,483





5,626



Merger and acquisition and other expenses 139





1,590





2,304





7,185



Restructuring charges 323





177





344





1,592



Non-GAAP operating income 2,981

3.0 %

13,049

11.6 %

20,546

6.4 %

16,099

5.0 %































GAAP income tax (benefit) provision $ (244)

(0.2) %

$ 1,141

1.0 %

$ 4,503

1.4 %

$ (2,747)

(0.9) % Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate 644





(941)





(2,703)





3,947



Non-GAAP income tax provision 400

0.4 %

200

0.2 %

1,800

0.6 %

1,200

0.4 %































GAAP net (loss) income $ (2,065)

(2.1) %

$ 3,528

3.1 %

$ 3,815

1.2 %

$ (3,856)

(1.2) % Share-based compensation 1,580





1,988





4,483





5,626



Merger and acquisition and other expenses 139





1,590





2,304





7,185



Restructuring charges 323





177





344





1,592



Other expense (income), net 1,400





3,068





(371)





4,047



Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate (644)





941





2,703





(3,947)



Non-GAAP net income $ 733

0.7 %

$ 11,292

10.0 %

$ 13,278

4.2 %

$ 10,647

3.3 %































Diluted net (loss) income per share: GAAP $ (0.16)





$ 0.27





$ 0.29





$ (0.30)



Non-GAAP $ 0.06





$ 0.88





$ 1.02





$ 0.83



































Shares used in computing diluted net (loss)

income per share





























GAAP 12,918





12,838





13,030





12,672



Non-GAAP 13,074





12,838





13,030





12,818



































Adjusted EBITDA:





























GAAP net (loss) income $ (2,065)

(2.1) %

$ 3,528

3.1 %

$ 3,815

1.2 %

$ (3,856)

(1.2) % Depreciation and amortization of property,

plant and equipment and intangible assets 1,426





1,830





4,247





5,935



Interest expense, net 1,848





1,557





5,468





4,252



Other expense (income), net 1,400





3,068





(371)





4,047



Share-based compensation 1,580





1,988





4,483





5,626



Merger and acquisition and other expenses 139





1,590





2,304





7,185



Restructuring charges 323





177





344





1,592



(Benefit from) provision for income taxes (244)





1,141





4,503





(2,747)



Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,407

4.4 %

$ 14,879

13.2 %

$ 24,793

7.8 %

$ 22,034

6.9 %

(1) The adjustments above reconcile our GAAP financial results to the non-GAAP financial measures used by us. Our non-GAAP net income excluded share-based compensation, and other non-recurring charges (recovery). Adjusted EBITDA was determined by excluding depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment, interest, provision for or benefit from income taxes, and non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments, as set forth above, from GAAP net income. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP items provides meaningful supplemental information to investors, when viewed in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, our GAAP results. However, the non-GAAP financial measures have not been prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Table 4

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2026 Third Quarter Summary

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 27,

2026

March 28,

2025

March 27,

2026

March 28,

2025 (In thousands)













North America $ 46,165

$ 49,402

$ 151,713

$ 149,589 International:













Africa and the Middle East 16,446

15,086

43,868

38,210 Europe 10,333

9,429

29,318

23,376 Latin America and Asia Pacific 27,059

38,723

93,896

108,091 Total international 53,838

63,238

167,082

169,677 Total revenue $ 100,003

$ 112,640

$ 318,795

$ 319,266

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.