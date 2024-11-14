NextPlat Reports $49.8 Million in Consolidated Revenue for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024, Representing a 136% Increase Over 2023 Results

Company Sees Initial Sales Momentum in China for OPKO Health Products as it Prepares for the Launch of its Florida Sunshine Brand of Vitamins and Supplements

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global e-Commerce provider, today announced results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024 which includes the consolidation of the operations of its e-Commerce Operations with the results of its Healthcare Operations from Progressive Care LLC (formerly Progressive Care Inc., or "Progressive Care").

"Top-line results for the first nine months of 2024 reflect the positive contributions of Progressive Care, providing us access into the large healthcare contracted services market, and our most recent acquisition, Outfitter Satellite, bolstering our e-Commerce business. These transactions are expected to bring both significant long-term growth in their respective markets and importantly, drive positive cashflows as our team works to fully integrate them and implement cost-cutting measures through the fourth quarter of 2024, improving efficiencies and removing redundancies across the organization into 2025," said Charles M. Fernandez, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextPlat Corp.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was approximately $15.4 million compared to approximately $15.3 million in the same period last year. Total e-Commerce revenues were approximately $3.8 million and $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 , and 2023, respectively, an increase of approximately 31% mainly due to the Outfitter acquisition on April 1, 2024 . Total Healthcare Operations revenues were approximately $11.5 million and $12.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 , and 2023, respectively, a decrease primarily due to a decline in retail pharmacy prescription reimbursement rates in line with continuing industry trends occurring with U.S. independent pharmacies. Consolidated revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , was approximately $49.8 million , an increase of over 136% versus revenue of approximately $21.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, primarily attributable to an increase of approximately $27.3 million from Healthcare Operations as a result of the Progressive Care acquisition on July 1, 2023 . Based upon current expectations, available product inventory and the number of new and existing pharmacy service contracts, the Company currently expects full-year 2024 revenue to be in the range of approximately $60 million to $65 million .

compared to approximately in the same period last year. Total e-Commerce revenues were approximately and for the three months ended , and 2023, respectively, an increase of approximately 31% mainly due to the Outfitter acquisition on . Total Healthcare Operations revenues were approximately and for the three months ended , and 2023, respectively, a decrease primarily due to a decline in retail pharmacy prescription reimbursement rates in line with continuing industry trends occurring with U.S. independent pharmacies. Consolidated revenue for the nine months ended , was approximately , an increase of over 136% versus revenue of approximately for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, primarily attributable to an increase of approximately from Healthcare Operations as a result of the Progressive Care acquisition on . Based upon current expectations, available product inventory and the number of new and existing pharmacy service contracts, the Company currently expects full-year 2024 revenue to be in the range of approximately to . Gross profit margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 , declined to 22.9% primarily attributable to the decrease in retail prescription drug reimbursement rates in Healthcare Operations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , overall gross profit margin remained consistent at approximately 28% when compared to the prior year period. Gross profit margin for e-Commerce Operations was 28.1%, remaining at near record levels largely due to continued increases in higher margin recurring airtime revenue. Gross profit margin for Healthcare Operations in the third quarter of 2024 was 21.2%. Healthcare Operations continues to experience pressures from medication price increases despite reimbursement rates not keeping pace with those increases.

, declined to 22.9% primarily attributable to the decrease in retail prescription drug reimbursement rates in Healthcare Operations. For the nine months ended , overall gross profit margin remained consistent at approximately 28% when compared to the prior year period. Gross profit margin for e-Commerce Operations was 28.1%, remaining at near record levels largely due to continued increases in higher margin recurring airtime revenue. Gross profit margin for Healthcare Operations in the third quarter of 2024 was 21.2%. Healthcare Operations continues to experience pressures from medication price increases despite reimbursement rates not keeping pace with those increases. Operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 , were approximately $11.5 million compared to approximately $8.1 million for the same period in 2023. A significant 45.2% decrease in recurring selling, general and administrative expenses in the quarter were offset by a non-cash impairment loss of approximately $3.7 million related to intangible assets recognized in the Progressive Care acquisition. Additional expenses included professional fees of approximately $2.1 million mainly attributable to costs related to the merger with Progressive Care as well as non-recurring litigation and other legal fees.

, were approximately compared to approximately for the same period in 2023. A significant 45.2% decrease in recurring selling, general and administrative expenses in the quarter were offset by a non-cash impairment loss of approximately related to intangible assets recognized in the Progressive Care acquisition. Additional expenses included professional fees of approximately mainly attributable to costs related to the merger with Progressive Care as well as non-recurring litigation and other legal fees. As a result of acquiring a controlling interest in Progressive Care on July 1, 2023 , under U.S. GAAP for mergers and acquisitions, the Company recorded previously unrecognized goodwill and other intangibles which were recorded at fair values based on Progressive Care's stock price on July 1, 2023 as well as estimates of future book of business. Declines in Progressive Care's stock price and changes in its estimated book of business caused a decline in the fair value of the goodwill and intangibles. Thus, under U.S. GAAP, the Company was required to adjust its fair value estimates for goodwill and the intangibles resulting in non-cash impairment losses totaling $13 .7 million recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 . The Company now expects no further impairment losses from the acquisition of Progressive Care. Year-to-date, the Company recorded a total of approximately $34.9 million in operating expenses, which included non-recurring expenses of approximately $13.7 million in non-cash impairment losses and approximately $3.4 million in expenses related to the merger with Progressive Care. The Company expects significant annual reductions in operating costs through cost savings from ongoing integration efforts of Progressive Care. These efforts include trimming delivery costs, rightsizing staffing, and removing duplicated public company expenses including professional services such as legal and accounting services, as well as the reduction of other selling, general and administrative costs by eliminating existing redundancies.

, under U.S. GAAP for mergers and acquisitions, the Company recorded previously unrecognized goodwill and other intangibles which were recorded at fair values based on Progressive Care's stock price on as well as estimates of future book of business. Declines in Progressive Care's stock price and changes in its estimated book of business caused a decline in the fair value of the goodwill and intangibles. Thus, under U.S. GAAP, the Company was required to adjust its fair value estimates for goodwill and the intangibles resulting in non-cash impairment losses totaling .7 million recognized during the nine months ended . The Company now expects no further impairment losses from the acquisition of Progressive Care. Net loss attributable to NextPlat Corp common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 , was approximately $4 .2 million, or ($0.22) per diluted share, compared to a net income attributable to NextPlat Corp common shareholders of approximately $3 .4 million, or $0.17 diluted earnings per share, reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 . For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , net loss attributable to NextPlat Corp common shareholders was approximately $11 .0 million, or ($0.58) per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to NextPlat Corp common shareholders of approximately $2 .1 million, or ($0.12) per diluted share.

, was approximately .2 million, or per diluted share, compared to a net income attributable to NextPlat Corp common shareholders of approximately .4 million, or diluted earnings per share, reported for the quarter ended . For the nine months ended , net loss attributable to NextPlat Corp common shareholders was approximately .0 million, or per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to NextPlat Corp common shareholders of approximately .1 million, or per diluted share. The Company ended the third quarter of 2024 with approximately $20.4 million in cash representing a net cash burn of approximately $5.9 million year-to-date. The use of cash primarily consisted of approximately $3.4 million in non-recurring operating expenses plus approximately $1.0 million related to the Outfitter acquisition, and approximately $1.5 million used in recurring operating expenses.

Organizational Highlights and Recent Business Developments:

David Phipps, President of NextPlat and CEO of Global Operations, added, "We have worked to transform our business in terms of products, services and capability to reach consumers globally, including completing the strategic acquisition of Outfitter Satellite and the merger of Progressive Care. These transactions bring unique value to NextPlat as we seek to leverage our existing capabilities to better serve our customers. We are particularly pleased with the continued momentum we are seeing in North America through Outfitter and in China for our initial health and wellness products catalogue supported by our new in-country marketing partner, providing confidence in the large opportunities ahead of us."

The financial information included in this press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets including technology and healthcare. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the Company intends to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to launch additional e-commerce capabilities for consumer and healthcare products and its ability to grow and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

NEXTPLAT CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Sales of products, net

$ 12,865



$ 12,789



$ 41,015



$ 18,622

Revenues from services



2,502





2,501





8,834





2,501

Revenue, net



15,367





15,290





49,849





21,123



































Cost of products



11,799





10,634





35,539





15,003

Cost of services



48





71





174





71

Cost of revenue



11,847





10,705





35,713





15,074



































Gross profit



3,520





4,585





14,136





6,049



































Operating expenses:































Selling, general and administrative



2,293





4,187





6,516





7,496

Salaries, wages and payroll taxes



2,875





2,483





8,284





4,039

Impairment loss



3,729





—





13,653





—

Professional fees



2,144





521





4,133





1,385

Depreciation and amortization



478





871





2,287





1,201

Total operating expenses



11,519





8,062





34,873





14,121



































Loss before other (income) expense



(7,999)





(3,477)





(20,737)





(8,072)



































Other (income) expense:































Gain on sale or disposal of property and equipment



(98)





—





(98)





—

Interest expense



22





46





62





56

Interest earned



(183)





(210)





(596)





(393)

Other income



(2)





—





(2)





(316)

Foreign currency exchange rate variance



(119)





165





(87)





95

Total other (income) expense



(380)





1





(721)





(558)



































Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of affiliate



(7,619)





(3,478)





(20,016)





(7,514)



































Income taxes



(45)





(23)





(92)





(75)

Loss before equity in net loss of affiliate



(7,664)





(3,501)





(20,108)





(7,589)



































Gain on remeasurement of fair value of equity interest in affiliate prior to acquisition



—





6,138





—





6,138

Equity in net loss of affiliate



—





—





—





(1,440)

Net (loss) income



(7,664)





2,637





(20,108)





(2,891)



































Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



3,448





811





9,100





811

Net (loss) income attributable to NextPlat Corp

$ (4,216)



$ 3,448



$ (11,008)



$ (2,080)



































Comprehensive (loss) income:































Net (loss) income

$ (7,664)



$ 2,637



$ (20,108)



$ (2,891)

Foreign currency (loss) gain



6





19





(30)





(16)

Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (7,658)



$ 2,656



$ (20,138)



$ (2,907)



































NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ (4,216)



$ 3,448



$ (11,008)



$ (2,080)

Weighted number of common shares outstanding – basic



18,982





18,703





18,844





17,079

Weighted number of common shares outstanding – diluted



18,982





20,310





18,844





17,079

Basic (loss) earnings per share

$ (0.22)



$ 0.18



$ (0.58)



$ (0.12)

Diluted (loss) earnings per share

$ (0.22)



$ 0.17



$ (0.58)



$ (0.12)



NEXTPLAT CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except shares and par data)

(Unaudited)









September 30, 2024



December 31, 2023

ASSETS















Current Assets















Cash

$ 20,360



$ 26,307

Accounts receivable, net



6,575





8,923

Receivables - other, net



1,235





1,846

Inventories, net



6,362





5,135

Unbilled revenue



219





189

VAT receivable



350





342

Prepaid expenses



484





640

Notes receivable due from related party, net of allowances of $63 and $0 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



206





256

Total Current Assets



35,791





43,638



















Property and equipment, net



3,595





3,989



















Goodwill



156





731

Intangible assets, net



555





14,423

Operating right of use assets, net



898





1,566

Finance right-of-use assets, net



10





22

Deposits



94





39

Prepaid expenses, net of current portion



—





61

Total Other Assets



1,713





16,842

Total Assets

$ 41,099



$ 64,469



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

































Current Liabilities















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 8,531



$ 13,176

Contract liabilities



104





42

Notes payable



461





312

Due to related party



24





18

Operating lease liabilities



381





532

Finance lease liabilities



10





18

Income taxes payable



162





139

Total Current Liabilities



9,673





14,237



















Long Term Liabilities:















Notes payable, net of current portion



1,080





1,211

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



553





929

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion



—





5

Total Liabilities



11,306





16,382



















Commitments and Contingencies



—





—



















Equity















Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value; 3,333,333 shares authorized)



—





—

Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 18,993,146 and 18,724,596 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)



2





2

Additional paid-in capital



68,487





67,170

Accumulated deficit



(45,933)





(34,925)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(93)





(63)

Equity attributable to NextPlat Corp stockholders



22,463





32,184

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests



7,330





15,903

Total Equity



29,793





48,087



















Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 41,099



$ 64,469



