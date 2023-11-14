NextPlat Reports Consolidated Third Quarter 2023 Results with Increased Revenues of $15.3 Million, Margins Improve to 30% and $2.7 Million Net Income

NextPlat Corp.

14 Nov, 2023, 08:45 ET

Company Sees Double-Digit Growth at Both its Healthcare and e-Commerce Operations; Balance Sheet Features $26.3 Million in Cash to Help Accelerate Growth

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global e-Commerce provider, today announced the financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 which consolidates the operations of its e-commerce business with the results of its healthcare operations, Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) ("Progressive Care").

"The third quarter of 2023 marks an inflection point for NextPlat as we report the consolidation of our global e-commerce and Progressive Care healthcare operations. As a unified business, our teams are focused on maximizing the value of each of its operations through the launch of new online storefronts for customers including OPKO Health into China's multi-billion dollar marketplace on Alibaba's Tmall Global, and the further expansion of Progressive Care's services for both patients and providers," said Charles M. Fernandez, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextPlat Corp. "The intersection of technology, global e-commerce, and healthcare, creates tremendous opportunities for NextPlat. Our continued growth is supported by strong, debt-free balance sheets with sufficient cash to invest both internally and in acquisitions that can quickly add scale to our platform. It is through these investments that we intent to create greater synergies in our business as we seek to unlock valuable new benefits for our customers, partners, patients, and shareholders."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenues for the third quarter were approximately $15.3 million, an increase of over 481% versus revenue of approximately $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Our third quarter 2022 revenues only reflect the results of the Company's e-commerce operations. e-Commerce revenues were approximately $2.9 million, reflecting growth of 11% when compared to its reported revenues in the third quarter of 2022. The contribution of the Company's healthcare operations were approximately $12.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and is a result of the Progressive Care consolidation as of July 1, 2023.
  • Gross margins increased significantly to 30% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, up from 26% reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, primarily attributable to the healthcare operations because of the Progressive Care consolidation. Gross profit margin attributable to our healthcare operations were approximately 31%. Our e-commerce profit margins improved to over 27% from under 26% reported in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, were approximately $8.1 million, an increase of approximately $5.2 million compared to approximately $2.8 million in the year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by expenses including stock-based compensation of approximately $1.2 million (non-cash expense), salaries and wages of approximately $1.8 million, amortization expense of approximately $0.7 million, and net other operating expense of approximately $1.5 million.
  • Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was approximately $2.6 million, or $0.17 diluted earnings per share compared to a net loss of approximately $5.7 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net income in the third quarter of 2023 includes a one-time, gain on equity method investment of approximately $6.1 million (non-cash expense) related to the change in accounting method due to the Progressive Care consolidation as of July 1, 2023. The net loss in 2022 includes an equity in net loss of affiliate expense of approximately $3.4 million (non-cash expense) for its strategic investment in Progressive Care prior to the consolidation on July 1, 2023.
  • The Company ended the third quarter of 2023 with approximately $26.3 million in cash.

Organizational Highlights and Recent Business Developments:

  • Effective on July 1, 2023, NextPlat, together with its Executive Chairman and CEO, Charles M. Fernandez, and its Director, Rodney Barreto, acquired a controlling interest in Progressive Care, Inc. As such, Progressive Care is now a consolidated subsidiary of the Company for accounting purposes. The Company intends to support Progressive Care's continued rapid growth through a series of business development and expansion activities designed to boost the continued expansion of Progressive Care's healthcare offerings.
  • NextPlat announced its first customer for its Florida e-commerce development program, agreeing to exclusively launch the online sales of OPKO Healthcare ("OPKO") products in China on Alibaba's Tmall Global platform. OPKO is a global diversified diagnostic and pharmaceutical healthcare company with over 5,500 employees spanning nine countries. Through this new e-commerce agreement, NextPlat will develop and launch an OPKO-branded storefront on Tmall Global and offer select nutraceutical and veterinary products for sale to potentially millions of Chinese consumers starting in the first quarter of 2024.
  • The Company is also currently developing a full-line of premium-grade vitamins and dietary supplements under the Florida Sunshine brand name which it can sell to domestic and international markets, including China via the Tmall Global platform.

David Phipps, President of NextPlat and CEO of Global Operations, added, "Supported by the reach of our global platform and network of key partners, we see an increasing number of opportunities to leverage our capabilities to assist businesses across multiple high-growth domestic and international markets, to grow their online presence and e-commerce revenue. Our unique expertise and access into large markets such as China through Alibaba's Tmall Global, positions us well to penetrate several additional consumer and commercial sectors with a broad array of products and high-value services starting in 2024."

The financial information included in this press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Form 10-Q report for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information regarding the financial results of Progressive Care Inc. for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, investors should refer to its Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About NextPlat Corp
NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets including technology and healthcare. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the Company intends to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide and pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to launch additional e-commerce capabilities for physical and digital assets, transact business in crypto currencies and its ability to grow and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Media and Investor Contact for NextPlat Corp:
Michael Glickman
MWGCO, Inc.
917-397-2272
[email protected]

NEXTPLAT CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



Three
Months
Ended

Three
Months
Ended

Nine
Months
Ended

Nine
Months
Ended


September
30, 2023

September
30, 2022

September
30, 2023

September
30, 2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















Sales of products, net

$

12,788,758

$

2,630,826

$

18,622,274

$

9,080,083

Revenues from services

2,501,413


-


2,501,413


-

Revenue, net

15,290,171


2,630,826


21,123,687


9,080,083

















Cost of products

10,633,953


1,952,072


15,002,783


7,032,847

Cost of services

71,536


-


71,536


-

Cost of revenue

10,705,489


1,952,072


15,074,319


7,032,847

















Gross profit

4,584,682


678,754


6,049,368


2,047,236

















Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative

4,187,429


1,699,711


7,495,601


3,434,916

Salaries, wages and payroll taxes

2,483,432


651,219


4,039,307


1,957,592

Professional fees

520,726


356,306


1,385,474


839,509

Depreciation and amortization

871,066


136,457


1,200,825


348,022

Total operating expenses

8,062,653


2,843,693


14,121,207


6,580,039

















Loss before other (income) expense

(3,477,971)


(2,164,939)


(8,071,839)


(4,532,803)

















Other (income) expense:















Interest expense

45,949


8,725


55,657


15,649

Interest earned

(209,798)


(3,849)


(392,545)


(13,421)

Other income

-


-


(315,845)


-

Foreign currency exchange rate variance

164,504


89,025


95,831


229,753

Total other (income) expense

655


93,901


(556,902)


231,981

















Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of affiliate

(3,478,626)


(2,258,840)


(7,514,937)


(4,764,784)

















Income taxes

(23,011)


-


(75,034)


-

Loss before equity in net loss of affiliate

(3,501,637)


(2,258,840)


(7,589,971)


(4,764,784)

















Gain on remeasurement of fair value of equity interest in affiliate
prior to acquisition

6,138,051


-


6,138,051


-

Equity in net loss of affiliate

-


(3,454,436)


(1,439,637)


(3,454,436)

Net income (loss)

2,636,414


(5,713,276)


(2,891,557)


(8,219,220)

















Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

811,239


-


811,239


-

Net income (loss) attributable to NextPlat Corp

$

3,447,653

$

(5,713,276)

$

(2,080,318)

$

(8,219,220)

















Comprehensive income (loss):















Net income (loss)

$

2,636,414

$

(5,713,276)

$

(2,891,557)

$

(8,219,220)

Foreign currency gain (loss)

18,801


(67,635)


(16,152)


(87,753)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

2,655,215

$

(5,780,911)

$

(2,907,709)

$

(8,306,973)

















NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON
STOCKHOLDERS

$

3,447,653

$

(5,713,276)

$

(2,080,318)

$

(8,219,220)

Weighted number of common shares outstanding – basic

18,702,857


9,469,509


17,079,077


9,310,936

Weighted number of common shares outstanding – diluted

20,295,549


9,469,509


17,079,077


9,310,936

















Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

0.18

$

(0.60)

$

(0.12)

$

(0.88)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.17

$

(0.60)

$

(0.12)

$

(0.88)

NEXTPLAT CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



September 30,
2023

December 31,
2022


(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash

$

26,345,704

$

18,891,232

Accounts receivable, net

7,802,121


383,786

Receivables - other, net

2,945,327


-

Inventory, net

4,986,734


1,286,612

Unbilled revenue

168,678


141,702

VAT receivable

369,422


432,769

Prepaid expenses

865,766


45,679

Notes receivable

251,485


-

Total Current Assets

43,735,237


21,181,780









Property and equipment, net

4,046,854


1,245,802









Goodwill

3,144,000


-

Intangible assets, net

14,116,748


50,001

Operating right of use assets, net

1,035,269


854,862

Finance right-of-use assets, net

28,807


-

Equity method investment

-


5,260,525

Deposits

39,137


-

Prepaid expenses, net of current portion

49,135


49,078

Total Other Assets

18,413,096


6,214,466

Total Assets

$

66,195,187

$

28,642,048









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
















Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

13,680,665

$

1,518,095

Contract liabilities

29,223


36,415

Notes payable

385,303


60,490

Due to related party

25,001


28,467

Operating lease liabilities

366,494


208,660

Finance lease liabilities

20,691


-

Income taxes payable

178,310


94,244

Liabilities from discontinued operations

-


112,397

Total Current Liabilities

14,685,687


2,058,768









Long Term Liabilities:







Notes payable, net of current portion

1,251,159


156,266

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

712,521


649,895

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

9,897


-

Total Liabilities

16,659,264


2,864,929









Commitments and Contingencies

-


-









Equity







Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value; 3,333,333 shares authorized)

-


-

Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 18,724,596 and
14,402,025 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31,
2022, respectively)

1,872


1,440

Additional paid-in capital

66,469,956


56,963,200

Accumulated deficit

(33,227,122)


(31,146,804)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(56,869)


(40,717)

Equity attributable to NextPlat Corp stockholders

33,187,837


25,777,119

Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests

16,348,086


-

Total Equity

49,535,923


25,777,119









Total Liabilities and Equity

$

66,195,187

$

28,642,048

SOURCE NextPlat Corp.

