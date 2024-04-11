NextPlat Reports Consolidated Year-End 2023 Results with Increased Revenues of $37.8 Million, Record Annual Margins of 30% and $26.3 Million in Cash

Company Expands Healthcare and Technology Focus Through the Launch of its E-Commerce Development Program with Alibaba's Tmall Global and Strategic Investment in Progressive Care Inc.

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW ) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global e-Commerce provider, today announced the financial results for the fiscal year-ended December 31, 2023 which consolidates the operations of its e-commerce business with the results of its healthcare operations, Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) ("Progressive Care").

"Central to our growth plans for NextPlat in 2023 were efforts to increase our long-term participation in the high growth healthcare and consumer products sectors and the expansion of our business into large new international markets such as in China through our partnership with Alibaba. I am proud to report that in 2023, we made significant progress against these growth initiatives, highlighted by our announcement of an e-Commerce Development Program with OPKO Healthcare, who selected us to launch their online storefront in China, and our expanded strategic investment into Progressive Care, our new healthcare subsidiary. These developments, along with the planned launch of new products such as our Florida Sunshine brand of premium-grade vitamins and dietary supplements, represent significant opportunities for NextPlat to generate profitable new revenue streams, creating value for our clients, their customers, and our shareholders this year," said Charles M. Fernandez, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextPlat Corp.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenues for the full year ended December 31, 2023 , were approximately $37.8 million , an increase of over 222% versus revenue of approximately $11.7 million for the full year ending December 31, 2022 . Results for the full year ended December 2023 reflect e-commerce revenue of approximately $11.0 million and approximately $26.8 million in revenue contributed from the Company's healthcare operations (specifically, Progressive Care whose results are consolidated as of July 1, 2023 ).

, were approximately , an increase of over 222% versus revenue of approximately for the full year ending . Results for the full year ended reflect e-commerce revenue of approximately and approximately in revenue contributed from the Company's healthcare operations (specifically, Progressive Care whose results are consolidated as of ). Gross margins for the full year ended December 31, 2023 , increased significantly to 30%, up from 21% reported for the year ended December 31, 2022 , primarily attributable to the healthcare operations because of the Progressive Care consolidation. Gross profit margin attributable to our healthcare operations was approximately 32% (for the consolidation period). Our e-commerce profit margins improved to 26% from 21% reported in the year ended December 2022 , driven largely by continued increases in the sales of higher margin, recurring airtime revenue.

, increased significantly to 30%, up from 21% reported for the year ended , primarily attributable to the healthcare operations because of the Progressive Care consolidation. Gross profit margin attributable to our healthcare operations was approximately 32% (for the consolidation period). Our e-commerce profit margins improved to 26% from 21% reported in the year ended , driven largely by continued increases in the sales of higher margin, recurring airtime revenue. Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 , were approximately $34.5 million compared to approximately $9.7 million in the year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by expenses including stock-based compensation of approximately $2.4 million (non-cash expense), operating expenses of approximately $2.4 million and salaries and wages of approximately $4.1 million attributable to the healthcare operations as a result of the Progressive Care acquisition as of July 1, 2023 , depreciation and amortization expenses of approximately $1.6 million , and net other operating expense of approximately $0.4 million . Operating expenses in 2023 also included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of approximately $13.9 million related to the Progressive Care acquisition.

, were approximately compared to approximately in the year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by expenses including stock-based compensation of approximately (non-cash expense), operating expenses of approximately and salaries and wages of approximately attributable to the healthcare operations as a result of the Progressive Care acquisition as of , depreciation and amortization expenses of approximately , and net other operating expense of approximately . Operating expenses in 2023 also included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of approximately related to the Progressive Care acquisition. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023 , was approximately $3.8 million , or $0.22 diluted earnings per share compared to a net loss of approximately $9.2 million , or $0.96 diluted earnings per share reported for the year ended December 31, 2022 . Net loss for the full year of 2023 includes a one-time gain on remeasurement of fair value of equity interest in affiliate of approximately $11.4 million (non-cash gain) related to the change in accounting method due to the Progressive Care consolidation as of July 1, 2023 .

, was approximately , or diluted earnings per share compared to a net loss of approximately , or diluted earnings per share reported for the year ended . Net loss for the full year of 2023 includes a one-time gain on remeasurement of fair value of equity interest in affiliate of approximately (non-cash gain) related to the change in accounting method due to the Progressive Care consolidation as of . The Company ended the 2023 fiscal year with approximately $26.3 million in cash.

Organizational Highlights and Recent Business Developments:

The Company's technology e-commerce business continued to see positive increases in global transaction volumes for satellite phones and tracking devices as demand for high margin, recurring airtime contracts remained at record monthly levels. Transaction volume growth in 2023 largely offset the unprecedented surge in demand for connectivity solutions following the outbreak of war in Ukraine in 2022 and economic weakness in certain European markets.

in 2022 and economic weakness in certain European markets. The Company's healthcare business, Progressive Care, saw continued growth driven by significant increases in its pharmacy prescription volumes as well as multiple new 340B services contracts secured in the fourth quarter of 2023.

services contracts secured in the fourth quarter of 2023. Effective as of July 1, 2023 , Progressive Care became a consolidated subsidiary of NextPlat for accounting purposes as a result of the controlling interest in Progressive Care obtained by the Company in concert with the Company's Executive Chairman and CEO, Charles M. Fernandez , and its Director, Rodney Barreto .

, Progressive Care became a consolidated subsidiary of NextPlat for accounting purposes as a result of the controlling interest in Progressive Care obtained by the Company in concert with the Company's Executive Chairman and CEO, , and its Director, . On March 1, 2024 , NextPlat launched the exclusive OPKO Healthcare ("OPKO")-branded storefront in China on Alibaba's Tmall Global platform. The OPKO storefront initially lists health and wellness products including an assortment of nutraceuticals for bone, joint and eye health as well as supplements for nutrition and immunity and defense, the sales of which will create a new international e-commerce revenue stream for the Company. NextPlat intends to significantly expand the OPKO online storefront with a wide array of veterinary and animal health products early in the second quarter of 2024 subject to receipt of the final government approvals.

, NextPlat launched the exclusive OPKO Healthcare ("OPKO")-branded storefront in on Alibaba's Tmall Global platform. The OPKO storefront initially lists health and wellness products including an assortment of nutraceuticals for bone, joint and eye health as well as supplements for nutrition and immunity and defense, the sales of which will create a new international e-commerce revenue stream for the Company. NextPlat intends to significantly expand the OPKO online storefront with a wide array of veterinary and animal health products early in the second quarter of 2024 subject to receipt of the final government approvals. On March 26, 2024 , NextPlat expanded its North American technology e-commerce business with acquisition of Outfitter Satellite Inc. This accretive acquisition is expected to more than double the Company's North American technology e-commerce product sales and recurring revenue, driving increased profitability through improved business efficiencies and shared resources while supporting future domestic operations and distribution.

David Phipps, President of NextPlat and CEO of Global Operations, added, "With a global presence in 18 countries across 5 continents, which enables us to serve customers in more than 165 countries, we are providing unmatched global reach for our partners and customers. We are encouraged by the continued ability of our platform to support our customers and through our e-commerce development program with Alibaba and its Tmall Global platform in China, we are now able to provide truly global online market access for products of all types. We are excited about the potential of the Chinese market for American-made products, especially health and wellness products such as OPKO's and are looking forward to supporting additional brand and product launches this year including our own Florida Sunshine-branded products."

The financial information included in this press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Form 10-K report for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information regarding the financial results of Progressive Care Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2023, investors should refer to its Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets including technology and healthcare. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the Company intends to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to launch additional e-commerce capabilities for consumer and healthcare products and its ability to grow and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Media and Investor Contact for NextPlat Corp:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]

NEXTPLAT CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except per shares data)





For the Years Ended





December 31,





2023



2022



















Sales of products, net

$ 32,389



$ 11,710

Revenues from services



5,367





-

Revenue, net



37,756





11,710



















Cost of products



26,313





9,221

Cost of services



132





-

Cost of revenue



26,445





9,221



















Gross profit



11,311





2,489



















Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative



9,910





5,085

Salaries, wages and payroll taxes



6,643





2,565

Goodwill impairment



13,895





-

Professional fees



1,981





1,552

Depreciation and amortization



2,110





490

Total operating expenses



34,539





9,692



















Loss before other (income) expense



(23,228)





(7,203)



















Other (income) expense:















Interest expense



79





24

Interest earned



(620)





(21)

Asset write-off



28





-

Other income



(317)





-

Foreign currency exchange rate variance



(107)





129

Total other (income) expense



(937)





132



















Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of affiliate



(22,291)





(7,335)



















Income taxes



(28)





(87)

Loss before equity in net loss of affiliate



(22,319)





(7,422)



















Gain on remeasurement of fair value of equity interest in affiliate prior to acquisition



11,352





-

Equity in net loss of affiliate



(1,440)





(1,739)

Net loss



(12,407)





(9,161)



















Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



8,629





-

Net loss attributable to NextPlat Corp

$ (3,778)



$ (9,161)



















Comprehensive loss:















Net loss

$ (12,407)



$ (9,161)

Foreign currency loss



(22)





(44)

Comprehensive loss

$ (12,429)



$ (9,205)



















NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ (3,778)



$ (9,161)

Weighted number of common shares outstanding – basic



17,494





9,592

Weighted number of common shares outstanding – diluted



17,494





9,592



















Basic loss per share

$ (0.22)



$ (0.96)

Diluted loss per share

$ (0.22)



$ (0.96)



NEXTPLAT CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except shares and par data)





December 31,





2023



2022

ASSETS















Current Assets















Cash

$ 26,307



$ 18,891

Accounts receivable, net



8,923





384

Receivables - other, net



1,846





-

Inventory, net



5,135





1,287

Unbilled revenue



189





142

VAT receivable



342





433

Prepaid expenses



640





46

Notes receivable due from related party



256





-

Total Current Assets



43,638





21,183



















Property and equipment, net



3,989





1,246



















Goodwill



731





-

Intangible assets, net



14,423





50

Operating right of use assets, net



1,566





855

Finance right-of-use assets, net



22





-

Equity method investment



-





5,261

Deposits



39





-

Prepaid expenses, net of current portion



61





49

Total Other Assets



16,842





6,215

Total Assets

$ 64,469



$ 28,644



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

































Current Liabilities















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 13,176



$ 1,523

Contract liabilities



42





36

Notes payable



312





60

Due to related party



18





28

Operating lease liabilities



532





209

Finance lease liabilities



18





-

Income taxes payable



139





94

Liabilities from discontinued operations



-





112

Total Current Liabilities



14,237





2,062



















Long Term Liabilities:















Notes payable, net of current portion



1,211





156

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



929





650

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion



5





-

Total Liabilities



16,382





2,868



















Commitments and Contingencies



-





-



















Equity















Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value; 3,333,333 shares authorized)



-





-

Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 18,724,596 and 14,402,025 shares issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)



2





1

Additional paid-in capital



67,170





56,963

Accumulated deficit



(34,925)





(31,147)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(63)





(41)

Equity attributable to NextPlat Corp stockholders



32,184





25,776

Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests



15,903





-

Total Equity



48,087





25,776



















Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 64,469



$ 28,644



SOURCE NextPlat Corp.