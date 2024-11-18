NextPlat to Showcase OPKO Healthcare Products at the 2024 China International Natural Health & Nutrition Expo

OPKO Healthcare's Veterinary Care Products to be Introduced at Asia's Largest Health and Nutrition Tradeshow

Company Invited to Present at Special Event Hosted by U.S. Consulate General During the Expo

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW ) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global e-commerce provider, today announced that it is participating in the 2024 China International Natural Health & Nutrition Expo (NHNE), Asia's largest exhibition focused on the sales and marketing of health, nutrition and dietary supplement products, as the Company continues to ramp-up sales and promotional activities in China.

Held at the Wuhan International Expo Center from November 20th to the 22nd, the China International Natural Health & Nutrition Expo is the premier exhibition focused on health, nutrition and dietary supplements. The bi-annual event is the largest of its kind in Asia with 1,200 suppliers from more than 30 countries and regions, attracting as many as 120,000 omnichannel buyers. At the event, an expanded array of products from OPKO Health Europe, a unit of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) (OPKO), including an initial selection of veterinary and animal care products will be on display for attendees.

Additionally, NextPlat has also been invited by the U.S. Consulate General in Wuhan to present OPKO products during the NHNE expo to a specially selected group of Chinese buyers interested in U.S. healthcare products.

"Over the past few weeks, with the support of our in-country marketing and sales partner, we have seen demand for our OPKO products significantly increase as we ramp-up online and offline promotional activity. Through participation in NHNE, we have access to thousands of potential new retail and distribution partners making it the ideal venue for us to introduce OPKO's animal health products," said David Phipps, President of NextPlat and CEO of Global Operations. "Based upon strong interest in our initial product offerings, through increased inventory, and the introduction of new products for health, wellness and pets, we are confident in the significant sales potential we see in China."

As announced earlier this year, the Company has begun the sales of OPKO products in China and supported by a new in-country marketing partner, has recently engaged Chinese social media influencers and conducted experiential marketing programs. The Company is currently in the process of launching new online OPKO storefronts on leading digital sites in China including WeChat which has over 1.3 billion monthly users, and on JD.com, China's second largest e-commerce platform which attracts in excess of 560 million users annually. Additionally, the Company is seeking to secure physical distribution of OPKO products into major retail chains, pharmacies and grocery stores during 2025.

OPKO is a global diversified diagnostic and pharmaceutical healthcare company with over 5,500 employees spanning nine countries. The distribution agreement with OPKO's European division represents the first relationship resulting from the Company's Florida E-commerce Development program which includes a merchant sourcing agreement with Alibaba's Tmall Global designed to provide American businesses with easy access to the Chinese consumer market.

