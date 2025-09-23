NextPlat's ClearMetrx Subsidiary to Launch Artificial Intelligence-Powered ClearMetrX 4.0 Software for Modernized Healthcare Analytics and Reporting

Enhanced Software Suite to Feature AI-Assisted Analytics and Insights Designed to Support Greater Efficiency in Healthcare Operations While Driving Improved Patient Adherence and Outcomes

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL) (NASDAQ: NXPLW) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide, today announced that its ClearMetrx subsidiary has commenced late-stage development of ClearMetrX 4.0, the next generation of its proprietary healthcare data analytics and reporting software featuring a full range of artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced capabilities. ClearMetrX 4.0 is expected to be rolled out internally in Q4, 2025. The Company intends to commercialize the software for new and existing customer deployments in the first half of 2026.

ClearMetrX is a cloud-based, end-to-end reporting platform that streamlines data analytics for physicians, management services organizations (MSOs), 340B entities, and pharmacies, and is actively used across the Company's pharmacies and client network. ClearMetrX 4.0 will integrate an array of AI-powered enhancements into the software, designed to increase its value as a comprehensive decision-support system, enabling a more streamlined way to collect, analyze and operationalize organizational healthcare data. According to Grandview Research, the global AI in healthcare market size was estimated at USD 26.57 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 187.69 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.62% from 2025 to 2030. A key factor driving market growth is the increasing demand in the healthcare sector for enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and better patient outcomes.

Birute Norkute, Vice President of Healthcare Operations at NextPlat, said, "Since its introduction, ClearMetrX has demonstrated its capabilities to positively impact not only the business of healthcare for us and a growing list of customers, but importantly, support better outcomes through improved patient adherence. With ClearMetrX 4.0, we are honoring our commitment to harness the power of technology such as AI to further improve the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare to the benefit of all stakeholders."

Highlighted features of ClearMetrX 4.0 include:

Revenue Forecasting: Utilizing AI/ML models to predict revenue, prescription volumes, and patient demand with accuracy.

Utilizing AI/ML models to predict revenue, prescription volumes, and patient demand with accuracy. Predictive Inventory Management: Intelligent AI forecasting to optimize stock levels and reduce shortages or waste.

Intelligent AI forecasting to optimize stock levels and reduce shortages or waste. Anomaly & Exception Detection: Real-time AI tools to spot abnormal prescribing, dispensing, or claims patterns.

Real-time AI tools to spot abnormal prescribing, dispensing, or claims patterns. Audit Assistance, Analytics & Reporting: AI-powered dashboards that automate evidence gathering, compliance reporting, and deliver actionable analytics.

AI-powered dashboards that automate evidence gathering, compliance reporting, and deliver actionable analytics. Fraud Detection: Advanced AI analytics to identify suspicious billing or dispensing activity.

Advanced AI analytics to identify suspicious billing or dispensing activity. What-If Simulations: AI-driven scenario models to evaluate financial and compliance outcomes.

About NextPlat Corp

Nextplat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to launch additional e-commerce capabilities for consumer and healthcare products and its ability to grow and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

