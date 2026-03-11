NextPlat's Global Telesat Awarded $820,000 Satellite-Enabled Connectivity Hardware and Services Contract from U.K. Government Prime Supplier

New contract supports large-scale deployment of satellite-enabled IoT terminals with a NATO military customer

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW ) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels worldwide, today announced that its Global Telesat Communications Ltd (GTC) subsidiary was awarded a contract from a U.K. government prime supplier for the supply of satellite-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) hardware in support of a NATO military customer valued at approximately $820,000.

Under the terms of the two-year contract valued at up to $820,000 with this prime supplier client, a U.K.-based engineering and services solutions provider serving government and commercial customers, GTC will support the deployment of satellite-enabled IoT terminals and related hardware to a NATO military end user. The satellite-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) devices are designed to deliver reliable and cost-effective voice, data, and asset management capabilities to and from any location on Earth. The contract, the latest in a series of government and military contracts received by GTC over the past year, reflects increasing demand from enterprise customers for resilient communications infrastructure that enables continuous operations, data visibility, and mission-critical decision-making, anywhere on the planet.

"This order highlights the growing role of satellite IoT in supporting modern engineering, infrastructure, and service operations where uptime, visibility, and reliability are essential and we are honored to be selected by this prime supplier to support its military customer," said David Phipps, CEO of NextPlat and Managing Director of its GTC subsidiary. "As evidenced by multiple contracts secured over the past year, GTC continues to strengthen its position as a trusted provider of advanced satellite connectivity and IoT solutions, supporting enterprise and government entities as they expand operations, improve efficiency, and maintain uninterrupted connectivity worldwide."

Powered by Iridium's Certus® satellite network, the satellite-enabled IoT terminals provide enterprise-grade voice, data, and remote monitoring capabilities, combining dual-mode satellite and LTE connectivity in a compact and highly versatile form factor. As a certified Iridium Connected® device, the satellite-enabled IoT terminal is engineered for maximum reliability, safety, and operational continuity, even when terrestrial networks are unavailable or compromised.

For more information about NextPlat, please visit www.NextPlat.com

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to secure new contracts and support the satellite connectivity and IoT needs of military and enterprise customers, and its ability to grow and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

SOURCE NextPlat Corp.