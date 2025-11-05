NextPlat's Healthcare Division Awarded Multi-State Prescription Fulfillment Contract by Virtual Healthcare Provider DevotedDOc

New Contract Supports Medication Fulfillment to Initial Customers in Florida and Georgia

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW ) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide, today announced that its PharmcoRx subsidiary has been awarded a new multi-state prescription fulfillment services contract from DevotedDOc.

DevotedDOc is a virtual medical group offering an array of services including urgent care and Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder, as well as compounded alternatives to GLP-1s including semaglutide (Wegovy® and Ozempic®) and tirzepatide (Zepbound® and Mounjaro®) for weight loss and Hormone Replacement therapy (HRT). It currently services patients virtually nationwide and provides in-person care at clinic locations in Florida, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Georgia. Under terms of the exclusive new agreement, PharmcoRX will commence prescription fulfillment services for patients in Florida and Georgia in November. The Company is working to further expand its fulfillment services beyond Florida and Georgia with DevotedDOc nationally as PharmcoRx is also a licensed non-resident pharmacy in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah.

"We are proud to be selected to support DevotedDOc in their efforts to treat all those suffering from significant health challenges ranging from opioid addiction to obesity, conditions that can have devastating quality of life consequences for the individual, their loved ones, and their communities," said Birute Norkute as Vice President of Healthcare Operations at NextPlat. "Whether it is addressing the challenges of drug addition, weight loss or sexual health, we are dedicated to supporting the well-being of all those in our communities and look forward to assisting DevotedDOc in their expanding mission of delivering rapid, affordable, quality medical care to their patients."

For more information about NextPlat, please visit www.NextPlat.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to launch additional e-commerce capabilities for consumer and healthcare products and its ability to grow and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Media and Investor Contact for NextPlat Corp:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]

SOURCE NextPlat Corp.