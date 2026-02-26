NextPlat's Orbital Satcom Launches Strategic South American E-Commerce Expansion into Five Countries on Mercado Libre

Company Launches New Regional Storefronts in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Colombia with Satellite Connectivity Products from Leading Global Providers with Additional Sites Planned in 2026

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW ) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels worldwide, today announced a major expansion of its Orbital Satcom Corp ("Orbital Satcom") North American operations with its entry into five markets in South America through the launch of online storefronts on Mercado Libre, the largest e-commerce platform in Latin America.

Orbital Satcom's expansion on Mercado Libre comes in response to growing demand for satellite communications products across the region. The new e-commerce sites will potentially reach millions of new customers throughout Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia, with expansion to additional South American markets planned in Q2 2026. South America is home to approximately 440 million people, encompassing diverse geographies where reliable connectivity can be limited - creating a need for satellite-enabled voice, data, tracking and safety solutions. The Company is launching the new sites with initial wireless and satellite-based connectivity products operating on leading commercial satellite networks including Globalstar, Iridium and Inmarsat.

David Phipps, CEO of NextPlat said, "Our expansion into Latin America is an important element in our strategic plans for Orbital Satcom which continues to make positive contributions to the growth of our connectivity business, creating a strong foundation for additional expansion. In the months ahead, we look forward to expanding our presence throughout Latin America, adding new e-commerce sites in additional markets as we seek to serve the serving millions of potential new customers throughout the region who are seeking reliable and dependable communications and connectivity solutions."

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.

