NextPlat's Outfitter Satellite Awarded Three-Year State Government Satellite Enabled Services Contract

Contract Supports Increased Connectivity Needs of Government Workforce in Remote and Off Site Operations

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW ) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global e-Commerce provider, today announced that its US-based connectivity division, Outfitter Satellite Inc. ("Outfitter"), has been awarded a three-year service contract from a US state government customer ("the Customer") to provide satellite enabled services.

Under the terms of the contract, Outfitter will provide satellite connectivity airtime service plans and hardware to the Customer in support of its government workforce who require voice and data connectivity when conducting remote or off-site work, or during natural disasters. The initial contract term is for three years and includes an option to renew for up to two years.

"Outfitter Satellite continues to play a vital role in driving our domestic growth, particularly in high-margin recurring service. We are pleased with the performance of the Outfitter team as they continue to grow and expand their customer base driven by their expertise and dedication to superior customer service and support," said David Phipps, President of NextPlat and CEO of Global Operations, and President of Outfitter Satellite.

Acquired by NextPlat in April 2024, based in Nashville, Tennessee, for over two decades, Outfitter has provided consumers, commercial and government customers, with advanced satellite-based connectivity solutions from leading brands including Iridium, Inmarsat and Globalstar. Since its acquisition, Outfitter has generated significant high margin recurring airtime revenue from sales in North America, complementing the Company's technology e-Commerce operation which services global customers in Europe, South America, the Middle East, Africa and throughout Asia.

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global e-Commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets including technology and healthcare. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the Company intends to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care LLC.

