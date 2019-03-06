NextTribe Magazine Leads 2019 SXSW Panel: "How Midlife Women Work Their Entrepreneurial Mojo"

AUSTIN, Texas, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NextTribe, the digital magazine for women 45-plus who are aging boldly, will lead, "How Midlife Women Work Their Entrepreneurial Mojo" at the 2019 SXSW conference. The panel is on March 9th, 2019 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm CT at the Hilton Austin Downtown hotel. It will be live streamed.

"We're thrilled that NextTribe will have a presence at this year's SXSW conference on the entrepreneurship track," said Jeannie Ralston, editor in chief, NextTribe. "It's time to celebrate midlife women who are defying stereotypes and taking advantage of a life's worth of experience."

The panelists will talk about the special drive among women 40+. Tammy Shaklee , president/founder/certified matchmaker, H4M Matchmaking, a gay and lesbian matchmaking service, will moderate. Panelists include NextTribe's Jeannie Ralston , Lyndie Benson , CEO/Founder BleuSalt apparel, and Ricki Fairley, Founder/President, Dove Marketing .

"After three successful career experiences, I decided to create my company instead of work for someone else's," says H4M Founder and LGBTQ Matchmaker, Tammy Shaklee.

A new report says that 3 in every 10 entrepreneurs are over the age of 50 today, compared to 2 in 10 in 2007. Female entrepreneurs tend to be middle-aged, according to a recent study conducted by the Census Bureau and two MIT professors .

More information about the SXSW NextTribe panel here .

About NextTribe

NextTribe is the digital magazine and growing offline community for smart, bold women 45-plus that has a reach on its website and via social media of 1.7 million women per month. Founded in 2017 by award-winning journalist Jeannie Ralston, the publication features original articles written by leading female journalists. Motivated and engaged, NextTribe readers are taking an unconventional approach to midlife--starting businesses, pivoting in their careers and seeking new adventures that foster independence and success. Visit us at www.nexttribe.com .

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries.SXSW 2019 will take place March 8-17, 2019. For more information, please visit sxsw.com.

