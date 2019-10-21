NextTribe Unveils First-Ever Readers' Choice Award Winners Selected by Women Over 45

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today NextTribe, the online magazine and community for women over 45, is unveiling the winners of its first-ever Readers' Choice Awards. Over 1500 readers nominated their favorite products and brands for women in this age range, including everything from travel necessities to top beauty and sexual health products. The digital community for women who want to "Age Boldly" enlisted a group of powerhouse judges to select the winners, which include brands such as Neutrogena, Olay, Warby Parker, and Airbnb - among others.

The over 45 demographic is comprised of forty-two million women in the United States with a combined net worth of $19 trillion. Yet only 5 percent of ad dollars are directed at this powerful demographic, making these women feel overlooked and misunderstood. "Contrary to stereotypes we see in the media, women over the age of 45 have no interest in slowing down," says NextTribe CEO and founder Jeannie Ralston. "NextTribe readers are embracing everything midlife has to offer and the winners of our inaugural Readers' Choice Awards are the perfect toolbox for women in midlife who are living full and vibrant lives."

Judges for the awards include Elisabeth Halfpapp, Core Fusion co-creator and founder of Exhale Spa; Pavia Rosati, founder and CEO of the travel website Fathom; Janet Siroto, former Editor in Chief Family Life and veteran women's lifestyle editor; Cheryl Kramer-Kaye, veteran beauty editor and director for Redbook and SHAPE; and Michelle Breyer, beauty entrepreneur and co-founder of hair brand NaturallyCurly.

Kerry Sullivan, Vice President of Neutrogena, which won several Readers' Choice Awards said, "Neutrogena takes pride in being a brand that understands women and provides solutions for every stage of life. We're honored to be recognized by NextTribe and crowned a favorite amongst its readers."

"We are extremely humbled to be named the Editor's Pick for favorite Emerging Brand for the 45-Plus Market." says Sonsoles Gonzalez, Founder of haircare brand Better Not Younger. "In Marketing, you're always taught if you don't capture consumers when they're young, you won't succeed. But our rise in this space is proof that women 45+ are open to new brands and especially those whose messaging speaks to her in a relatable, contemporary and unapologetic way."

For a full list of 2019 NextTribe Readers' Choice Awards Winners head to https://nexttribe.com/best-brands-for-women/ .

About NextTribe : NextTribe is an online magazine and community for women over the age of 45 who want to age boldly. Founded by author and journalist Jeannie Ralston, NextTribe believes that midlife is a blank slate for women with countless possibilities. Featuring several of the most accomplished female writers in their fields, NextTribe exclusively publishes original content centered around the triumphs and challenges of this age. NextTribe serves as a place for women to discuss which direction their lives are headed and how to arrive at their destination happy and fulfilled.

