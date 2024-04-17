Nextworld Included in Constellation Shortlist™ for Enterprise Applications Platforms

DENVER, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextworld, a leading provider of enterprise applications platforms (EAPs), proudly announces its inclusion in the Constellation Shortlist™ for Enterprise Applications Platforms from non-ERP vendors. This recognition underscores Nextworld's commitment to innovation in enabling enterprises with a composable and sustainable approach to digital transformation.

EAPs play a pivotal role in empowering enterprises to seamlessly integrate, extend, and even build new enterprise applications to support and enhance the existing application ecosystem.

The Nextworld EAP takes this a step further by providing packaged enterprise applications that cover essential business operations such as finance, order management, procurement, inventory control, and manufacturing. Coupled with the pre-built applications and Nextworld's no-code platform, businesses can innovate at the edge of their application ecosystem without requiring ERP replacement or customization. Businesses choose Nextworld for their AI-enabled solutions that address the most unique and dynamic aspects of their business that the ERP does not innately solve.

Holger Mueller, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research, comments, "We are thrilled to see a vendor whose offerings were designed with EAP concepts from its inception." Mueller continues, "The true magic is when you see companies making the platform they use to develop applications available to improve their value creations with consumers, customers, and employees. This cohesive approach sets the stage for rapid adaptation and sustainable scalability."

Vito Solimene, Nextworld CTO, adds, "We designed the Nextworld EAP so that our customers could focus digital modernization efforts on the most meaningful and high-impact business initiatives." Solimene continues, "It is an honor to be recognized by the Constellation Research team."

Nextworld's inclusion in the Constellation Shortlist™ reaffirms its position as a trailblazer among enterprise applications platforms. As organizations continue to navigate the complexities of digital modernization without replacing lagging ERP investments, Nextworld remains committed to providing businesses with an optimal path forward.

For more information about Nextworld and its innovative enterprise applications platforms, visit www.nextw.com.

About Nextworld®

The Nextworld Enterprise Applications Platform provides a composable business architecture that adapts to how you do business. Our packaged applications cover finance, order management, procurement, inventory control, and manufacturing, allowing data to flow seamlessly across applications, departments, and existing systems. With a singular, secure, and customizable platform delivered with a robust suite of business applications, the Nextworld Enterprise Applications Platform lets you digitize your most critical and unique business processes quickly, efficiently, and 100% future-proofed.

About Constellation Research

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.

