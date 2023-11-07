Nextworld welcomes Lyle Ekdahl and Greg Petraetis to its advisory board

07 Nov, 2023

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextworld, an enterprise solutions innovator, proudly announces the addition of two esteemed members of its executive advisory board. Lyle Ekdahl and Greg Petraetis bring a wealth of experience and expertise to further enhance the strategic direction of Nextworld and its ecosystem.

The Nextworld executive advisory board comprises dynamic executives with decades of experience in enterprise solutions, driving business outcomes and creating value for product and inventory-centric companies.

Nextworld CEO, Kylee McVaney, comments, "the collective wisdom and vision of these board members is instrumental in Nextworld's continued success. We are thrilled to welcome Lyle and Greg into the fold."

Meet the Newest Members of the Nextworld Advisory Board:

  1. Lyle Ekdahl: Lyle is a seasoned enterprise software development executive and technology market advisor with over 38 years of experience in the field. Most recently the SVP of Product Development at Oracle, Lyle's impressive career includes roles in enterprise applications development, industry technology, product strategy, product management, marketing, and program management at ChannelPoint, Siebel, and JD Edwards. Lyle has perfected his ability to communicate the value of enterprise applications and articulate unique digital technology visions. His insights and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to Nextworld's ongoing commitment to innovation and industry leadership.

  2. Greg Petraetis: Greg, formerly the Senior Vice President and Managing Director of SAP North America's Midmarket business and its supporting partner ecosystem, brings a wealth of experience to the Nextworld advisory board. With a distinguished career spanning executive roles at SAP, HelloWallet, ParAccel, Adobe Systems, and BusinessObjects, Greg has consistently demonstrated his commitment to ensuring customers have the strategic support they need to digitally transform, innovate, and profitably grow their businesses. He holds multiple degrees, including a master's degree in International Management from Portland State University.

Nextworld is excited to welcome Lyle Ekdahl and Greg Petraetis to its executive advisory board and looks forward to how their involvement will help Nextworld continue to scale and innovate.

For more information about Nextworld and its executive advisory board, please visit nextw.com.

About Nextworld:
Nextworld delivers an enterprise applications platform that provides a composable business architecture and adapts to how companies want to do business. From industry-specific solutions to use case-driven scenarios or role-based applications, Nextworld supports your digital journey, empowering you to make the best choices for your business. Our no-code platform eliminates technical debt as you adapt and evolve - without limitation. Rest assured, your next business solution will remain future proof, keeping you ahead of what's next®.

SOURCE Nextworld

