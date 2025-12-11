Nextworld Named Accelerator by Nucleus Research for LCAP and WMS Platforms

Dec 11, 2025

Nextworld, an industry-leading AI-powered platform, received top ranking for usability both as a low-code application platform (LCAP) as well as a Warehouse Management System (WMS).

DENVER, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first ever evaluation by Nucleus Research, Nextworld debuted with "Accelerator" status for its user-friendly capabilities on two of the independent research firm's value matrices: Low-Code Application Platform Technology and Warehouse Management Technology.

Nextworld's placement as an Accelerator, and at the top of the Greater Usability axis on the matrices, reflects the platform's ability to be innovative and provide quick return on investment for customers.

Nextworld Platform recognized for no-code capabilities, ease of integration
The Nextworld Platform ranked first of 22 vendors for usability. The AI-native platform, which combines no-code development with intelligent automation to address complex business requirements, simplifies enterprise-level app development. Embedded AI agents, integration-ready architecture, and automated testing capabilities enable sustainable app delivery from business and technical users alike.

Nextworld WMS lauded for inventory management, mobile capabilities
Nextworld WMS also ranked first of 22 vendors for usability. The cloud-based platform, which is ERP agnostic and compatible with mobile devices, offers functionality across warehouse, manufacturing, and field inventory environments.

The solution allows users to consolidate and manage inventory across systems, and provides visibility and control to remote and mobile operations, supporting field work order management, field fulfillment, and tool tracking.

"Nucleus Research's findings reflect our commitment to delivering modern, enterprise-grade technology that solves real problems quickly. Ranking first in usability for both LCAP and WMS underscores our mission to make accessible, intuitive solutions that provide immediate value for all our customers, regardless of role or industry." — Konrad Rogers, Nextworld President & COO

About the Nucleus Research Technology Value Matrix
The Nucleus Research Technology Value Matrix is an assessment of key vendors based on usability and functionality, with the intent of helping customers evaluate and select solutions. Nucleus conducts customer interviews, participates in demos, and reviews go-to-market plans as part of the assessment process.

About Nextworld
Nextworld combines an enterprise-grade foundation with the latest app development technology to deliver a modern platform that empowers organizations to build, automate, and scale with confidence. With powerful visual dev tools and AI built into its core, Nextworld helps customers stay agile, innovate faster, and maintain a competitive edge.

SOURCE Nextworld

