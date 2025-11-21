Nextworld Platform Release Empowers Customers with Ambient AI Agents and Visual Workflow Builder

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextworld, an industry leader in AI-powered platforms, has released Platform 25.2. The major platform update introduces several new features, including enhanced agentic AI capabilities and improved visual automation tooling.

The release includes key usability upgrades designed to further simplify complex development tasks and accelerate innovation across the enterprise.

Advanced AI and Automations

Ambient agents work around the clock

Nextworld customers can now build and configure AI agents to run in the background continuously, on a pre-set schedule, or when triggered by an in-app event. Embedded into the core of the Nextworld Platform, these always-on agents use real-time data to act autonomously. Human oversight and intervention can be adapted as agents learn preferences over time.

The Nextworld Platform comes with a variety of built-in agents, but customers can also design, build, and deploy agents tailored to specific business needs.

Ed's Latest Enhancements

Ed, Nextworld's AI assistant that responds to user requests in plain English, received a few upgrades in the latest release, including:

Logic Block Building

Nextworld's AI assistant, Ed, can now help developers jumpstart application logic by generating logic blocks on demand. This new feature speeds up development cycles for application builders.

Prompt Information Clarification

Ed can now ask clarifying questions from a user before fulfilling an agentic automation request. This upgraded Human-in-the-Loop functionality ensures contextual understanding that leads to higher accuracy in agentic workflows.

Build Better Workflows

Customers can now design better workflows through an intuitive graphical interface with the new Visual Workflow Builder.

Replacing what was previously a tabular development experience, the Visual Workflow Builder now enables developers to automate and control transactional business processes in a graphical manner.

Comparable to other business process management tools, this modern orchestration experience reduces complexity and improves productivity for Nextworld Customers.

An Improved Developer Experience

Nextworld's application development environment has been renamed from No-Code Studio to Developer Studio.

More than just a name change, customers will also notice an improved user experience within Developer Studio, with upgraded features including:

Integrated Building Experience: Developer Studio is now the primary interface for building within the platform, providing a more typical integrated development environment for users.

Developer Studio is now the primary interface for building within the platform, providing a more typical integrated development environment for users. Default Build Environment: When launching object-type applications, such as Application Builder and Workflow Builder, users will now be navigated to Developer Studio automatically.

When launching object-type applications, such as Application Builder and Workflow Builder, users will now be navigated to Developer Studio automatically. Prompt Design Time Testing: Developers can now test and simulate LLM behaviors directly within the Agent Builder and Model & Prompt Definitions tools.

Developers can now test and simulate LLM behaviors directly within the Agent Builder and Model & Prompt Definitions tools. App Builder Usability: Improvements to the visual app building interface make for a more intuitive, productive experience for app developers.

A Modern Platform for Enterprise AI

The latest release from Nextworld reinforces its position as a leading AI solution for enterprise-level challenges. Founded by industry veterans, Nextworld is built on enterprise-grade architecture, promising best-in-class security, compliance, and agility for scaling businesses everywhere.

"This release was all about delivering the latest AI features to the Nextworld platform. As always, building a future-proof platform remains top of mind. Nextworld's native AI capabilities are both powerful and accessible, ensuring that our platform can evolve and adapt to keep cutting edge technology in the hands of our customers and the businesses they run." — Vito Solimene, Founder & CTO

About Nextworld

Nextworld combines an enterprise-grade foundation with the latest app development technology to deliver a modern platform that empowers organizations to build, automate, and scale with confidence. With powerful visual dev tools and AI built into its core, Nextworld helps customers stay agile, innovate faster, and maintain a competitive edge.

SOURCE Nextworld