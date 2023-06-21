NEXTY Award Winner, Better for All, to Showcase Products at 2023 Green Sports Alliance 12th Annual Summit

PASADENA, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better for All , 2023 NEXTY Award winner and innovator in the natural products movement, will be an exhibitor at the 2023 Green Sports Alliance (GSA) 12th Annual Summit. The notable sports sustainability gathering will be held at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA from June 26-28, 2023.

The 2023 GSA Summit, renowned for convening professionals across sports and entertainment industries, will host more than 500 stakeholders including athletes, executives, and community members from across the globe. The goal of the event is to leverage the power of sports and entertainment in fostering environmental stewardship, climate action, and community justice. The Summit welcomes representatives from the major sports leagues, diverse types of sports teams, entertainment venues, local Seattle government, and corporate sustainable solution providers. To learn more about the Summit, visit greensportsalliance.org/2023summit .

"The time for change is now, and the product for change is here," said Bob Meers, CEO of Better for All . "Our mission is to offer to fans at sports and entertainment venues a product that lets them enjoy the event, enjoy a beverage in a cup that does not then hang around for 100 years.

Better for All , working closely with Kaneka Biopolymers engineers and Westfall Technik manufacturing experts, designed cups that are lightweight, strong, flexible, and certified compostable including at home. The innovative PHBH bioplastic is created using fermentation microorganisms. Free of toxins and additives, the technology behind Better for All cups is a significant step in addressing the issues of single-use plastics.

For more information about Better for All and its products, visit www.betterforall.co . For event details and tickets to the Green Sports Alliance 12th Annual Summit, visit www.greensportsalliance.org.

About Better for All :

As a NEXTY 2023 Award winner and innovator in the natural products movement, Better for All is committed to providing 100% biobased and home compostable alternatives to disposable single use and semi-reusable plastic cups. Better for All compostable cups are a symbol of collective commitment to the planet. With unique curvy designs and high temperature tolerance, Better for All cups are a testament to the brand's innovative spirit and dedication to sustainability. For more information visit www.betterforall.co .

