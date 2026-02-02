Nexus Agriscience Subsidiary Terpene Belt Farms Selected for UCLA-Led, State-Funded Cannabis Research Grant

Company joins academic-industry research initiative to advance terpene science and support public safety

LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Agriscience ("Nexus"), a molecular farming company delivering plant-based solutions for flavor, fragrance, and functional ingredient markets, announced today that its subsidiary, Terpene Belt Farms, is participating as the industry research partner in a $1.23 million academic research grant awarded by the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) to a UCLA-led coalition studying to a UCLA-led coalition researching naturally occurring flavor compounds in cannabis flower and defining thresholds to support sensible regulations for inhalable cannabis products.

The two-year project, titled "Characterization of Naturally Occurring Organoleptic Compounds for Inhalable Cannabis Regulation," brings together researchers from UCLA, UC Davis, S3 Collective, and Nexus to establish California's first Flower Flavor-Compound Reference Dataset (FRD). This dataset will provide regulators with scientifically validated terpene and volatile compound concentration thresholds that distinguish authentic plant-derived cannabis flavor from prohibited additives.

"Regulators are increasingly asked to distinguish what is 'naturally occurring cannabis flavor' from artificial additives, without access to comprehensive, plant-derived reference data," said Pamela Epstein, Chief Legal & Regulatory Officer of Nexus Agriscience. "We view this collaboration with UCLA, UC Davis, and S3 Collective as an opportunity to help close that gap with rigorous, regulator-ready science grounded in authentic cannabis chemistry."

California currently prohibits non-cannabis flavor additives in inhalable products to reduce youth appeal, but regulators lack validated reference data to differentiate naturally occurring cannabis chemistry from added compounds. The DCC-funded research is designed to address this gap by generating evidence-based benchmarks to support enforcement, product formulation, and future regulatory standards.

As the industry research partner, Nexus will provide expertise in plant-derived flavor chemistry and real-world product data. Cannabis flower samples will be sourced exclusively from DCC-licensed California dispensaries, with analytical work conducted using validated laboratory methods at Nexus' facility.

"This project reflects exactly why S3 Collective exists: to translate rigorous academic research into market-relevant standards and policy," said David Vaillencourt, Board Chair of S3 Collective. "With Nexus Agriscience contributing real-world, plant-derived chemistry expertise, we are creating California's first scientifically validated reference dataset for cannabis flavor compounds, giving regulators the foundation they need for consistent, enforceable regulation."

The findings are expected to inform how inhalable cannabis products are tested, formulated, and evaluated in California, and may serve as a reference for other states considering similar regulatory approaches. Nexus' participation reflects the Company's broader commitment to responsible innovation, regulatory alignment, and science-driven decision-making, while maintaining a clear distinction between Terpene Belt's cannabis-specific research role and Nexus's wider natural ingredients portfolio.

About Nexus Agriscience

Nexus Agriscience is unlocking hemp's potential as a scalable source of natural ingredients for wellness, flavor, fragrance, and pharmaceutical applications. Through vertical control from genetics to processing, Nexus provides chemically consistent, plant-derived ingredients to B2B partners worldwide.

Founded in 2019 as Terpene Belt Farms, the company expanded its scope in 2025 and began operating as Nexus Agriscience following the acquisition of Biotech Institute's hemp division. By combining agriculture, chemistry, and regulatory expertise, Nexus brings plant-based ingredients to global markets at commercial scale.

For more information, visit www.nexusagriscience.com .

