Nexus Circular Names Michael McCullar Chief Financial Officer

Finance leader joins advanced recycling company to support next phase of growth

ATLANTA, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Circular, a leading advanced recycling company and portfolio business of Cox Enterprises, announces the appointment of Michael McCullar as chief financial officer. In this role, McCullar will oversee the company's finance organization and help guide Nexus Circular's continued growth as it scales its advanced recycling technology and operations.

Michael McCullar, CFO of Nexus Circular

McCullar joins Nexus Circular from Cox Enterprises, where he spent six years in corporate development helping to lead investments and strategic initiatives across a range of new and emerging businesses, including Nexus. His experience spans corporate finance, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic engagement with management and boards of directors.

"Michael brings strong financial leadership and a deep understanding of our business," said Jodie Morgan, CEO of Nexus Circular. "As we continue expanding our technology and partnerships, his experience will be instrumental in helping us scale operations and deliver on our mission."

Prior to his role at Cox, McCullar spent nearly a decade in investment banking at J.P. Morgan in New York, where he worked with companies on raising capital and executing mergers and acquisitions. Earlier in his career, he worked in private equity and public accounting.

"Michael has been closely involved with Nexus during his time at Cox Enterprises and understands both the opportunity and the impact of what they are building," said Shereta Williams, executive vice president of Growth Operations at Cox Enterprises. "We're excited to see him step into this role and help support the company's continued growth."

McCullar holds an MBA from Emory University, a Master of Accounting from the University of Texas, and a BBA from the University of Tennessee.

About Nexus Circular

Nexus Circular is a commercial advanced recycler using a proprietary pyrolysis‐based process to convert landfill-bound plastics into high-quality recycled materials for global manufacturers. By sourcing end-of-life plastics and applying patented technology, Nexus Circular supports a circular economy, reduces dependence on virgin fossil feedstocks, and delivers sustainable solutions for its customers. For more information, visit NexusCircular.com.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is a global privately held company that owns, operates and invests in businesses across multiple industries including automotive, broadband and mobile, greenhouse agriculture, renewable energy, and journalism. Guided by its purpose to build a better future for this generation and the next, Cox's diverse family of businesses deliver solutions to address some of the world's most pressing challenges. Since its founding in 1898, Cox Enterprises has been fueled by a relentless focus on innovation, resilience, and a deep commitment to people, the planet and progress. To learn more about Cox's history and how it's shaping what's next, visit CoxEnterprises.com.

SOURCE Nexus Circular