Nexus Health Systems Appoints Erin Cassidy as Chief Executive Officer

Longtime President to Lead Visionary Shift Toward Integrated Inpatient Programming for Medically Complex Pediatric Patients

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Health Systems is proud to announce Erin Cassidy, MSN, MBA, as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Erin Cassidy, MSN, MBA, has been appointed CEO of Nexus Health Systems.

Cassidy's appointment marks a natural evolution of leadership at Nexus — one that continues the organization's commitment to whole-person, integrated care for children, adolescents, and young adults with medically complex needs. She will partner closely with newly appointed Chief Medical Officer Jason James, MD, to advance Nexus' clinical excellence and innovation in inpatient programming. Together, their shared vision will guide Nexus into its next era of innovation and impact.

"Over the years, I've seen firsthand how truly integrated care changes lives," said Cassidy. "At Nexus, we've long believed that medical, behavioral, and mental health services shouldn't operate in silos. By uniting them, we're improving outcomes and restoring hope for patients and families who have struggled to find the right care."

Cassidy joined Nexus in 2008 and has since held multiple leadership roles, including CEO/ Administrator of Nexus Specialty Hospital in Shenandoah, Texas. She has served as President since 2014, guiding the organization through a period of tremendous growth and transformation.

Under Cassidy's leadership, Nexus has expanded its footprint with new inpatient facilities in Dallas and San Antonio, bringing its integrated care model to more families across Texas. These additions mark a significant milestone in the organization's mission to make whole-person, hospital-based treatment more accessible for children and young adults with complex medical, behavioral, and mental health needs.

At the same time, Nexus has broadened its inpatient pediatric programming. Through programs like New Directions, which provides integrated inpatient care for children and adolescents with severe autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders, and True North, which supports teens with behavioral and medical conditions at both the hospital and residential treatment level, Nexus continues to set new standards for compassionate, evidence-based care.

The demand for this level of specialized treatment continues to rise, particularly in states where such programs do not yet exist, underscoring the urgent need for Nexus' pioneering approach.

"Five years ago, we recognized that the integrated model of care we had long delivered for adults recovering from neurological injuries was desperately needed among an underserved population: medically complex children and young adults," Cassidy explained. "The outpouring of support for this approach nationwide has been overwhelming. Families, clinicians and community partners have embraced this model because it drives better outcomes, reduces readmissions, and helps patients sustain progress long after discharge."

Cassidy has also been instrumental in elevating the national conversation around integrated care. This past September, she led the third-annual Changing Care Together Summit, which convened hundreds of clinicians, payors, policymakers, and community leaders to explore new pathways for collaboration across the healthcare system. Under her guidance, the Summit has become a platform for advancing whole-person care, highlighting how diverse stakeholders can work together across disciplines to achieve better outcomes for medically complex patients.

"Healthcare is moving toward collaboration," Cassidy added. "While much progress has been made in outpatient settings, we're working to bring that same level of integration to inpatient care — where the need is just as great, if not greater. That starts by building trust with payors and demonstrating the clinical, societal, and financial benefits of treating the whole person."

As CEO, Cassidy will continue to advance Nexus' mission of redefining recovery through integrated care, ensuring every program reflects the organization's core belief that sustainable healing is possible when patients receive comprehensive treatment.

"I've never been more optimistic about what's ahead," she said. "Every day, we see children and young adults who don't fit neatly into existing systems of care. Nexus was built for them. We're creating programs that meet their full range of needs, giving families the answers and support they've been searching for."

ABOUT NEXUS HEALTH SYSTEMS

Since 1992, Nexus Health Systems has provided specialty care for patients with medical, behavioral, and psychiatric needs. With a network of facilities across Texas, Nexus offers innovative programming designed to stabilize and empower children, teens, and adults facing some of the most challenging diagnoses, including autism and related neurodevelopmental disorders, Prader-Willi Syndrome, neurological injuries and illnesses, and other medically complex conditions. Our interdisciplinary teams work collaboratively to deliver fully integrated, whole-person care. By comprehensively addressing the full spectrum of patient needs, we reduce hospital readmissions and drive better long-term outcomes. At Nexus, we are committed to helping individuals return to lives of productivity and meaning — because we're mending minds. Learn more at nexushealthsystems.com.





Media Contact: Madison Andrews

Senior Copywriter

Design At Work

832.726.5522

[email protected]

SOURCE Nexus Health Systems