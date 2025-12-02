Nexus Health Systems Names Jason James, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Leadership transition highlights continued focus on integrated care for underserved pediatric populations

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Health Systems has announced the appointment of Jason James, MD, as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. James will lead clinical strategy and operations across Nexus' network of hospitals and residential treatment centers, advancing the organization's mission to transform lives through comprehensive, integrated treatment for pediatric patients with specialty care needs.

Dr. James joins recently appointed Chief Executive Officer Erin Cassidy in guiding Nexus into its next era of innovation and impact.

Jason James, MD, has been named Chief Medical Officer of Nexus Health Systems.

"Dr. James has been instrumental in strengthening our pediatric behavioral programs and expanding access to whole-person care," said Cassidy. "His leadership reflects Nexus' longstanding values — clinical rigor, compassionate care, and dedication to advancing the field through collaboration and innovation."

Over the past three years, Dr. James has led an interdisciplinary team of clinicians providing evidence-based treatment for children and adolescents with complex psychiatric, behavioral, and medical needs. Under his direction, Nexus' pediatric programs — including New Directions and True North — have evolved into nationally recognized models of integrated, values-based care. Both programs combine psychiatric expertise, medical oversight, skilled therapy, and accredited education in trauma-informed settings that promote safety, stability, and measurable progress.

Dr. James emphasized that the growing prevalence of neurodevelopmental conditions, such as autism, and complex psychiatric disorders has created a critical need for specialized inpatient programs.

"Across the country, families are struggling to find appropriate, integrated care for children with complex psychiatric and behavioral challenges — especially those with overlapping medical or developmental needs," said Dr. James. "Programs like New Directions and True North were built to fill that gap. They provide structure, safety, and comprehensive treatment for patients who require more than outpatient care can offer."

The philosophy behind these programs reflects Dr. James's career-long commitment to interdisciplinary practice.

"As CMO, my focus is on fostering clinical excellence and cross-specialty coordination," said Dr. James. "True collaboration across disciplines is something many healthcare organizations strive for. At Nexus, it's embedded in our history, culture and processes."

Before joining Nexus, Dr. James spent more than a decade at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, where he directed Child and Adolescent Consultation Psychiatry and helped establish one of the region's leading programs for medically complex youth. His experience spans emergency departments, pediatric hospitals, inpatient and residential treatment centers, the juvenile justice system, and multiple levels of outpatient care. He has also held academic appointments at both UTHealth McGovern Medical School and Baylor College of Medicine.

Dr. James earned his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine, completed a general psychiatry residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and pursued a child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship at the University of Texas at Houston Medical School, where he also served as Chief Resident.

Looking ahead, Dr. James says the future of Nexus lies in expanding its reach while deepening its impact.

"As the need for integrated care continues to grow, our goal is to reach more patients who can benefit from Nexus' approach," said Dr. James. "We'll continue expanding access to specialized treatment and demonstrating, through every program we build, that no child is too complex for care."

ABOUT NEXUS HEALTH SYSTEMS

Since 1992, Nexus Health Systems has provided specialty care for patients with medical, behavioral, and psychiatric needs. With a network of facilities across Texas, Nexus offers innovative programming designed to stabilize and empower children, teens, and adults facing some of the most challenging diagnoses, including autism and related neurodevelopmental disorders, Prader-Willi Syndrome, neurological injuries and illnesses, and other medically complex conditions. Our interdisciplinary teams work collaboratively to deliver fully integrated, whole-person care. By comprehensively addressing the full spectrum of patient needs, we reduce hospital readmissions and drive better long-term outcomes. At Nexus, we are committed to helping individuals return to lives of productivity and meaning — because we're mending minds. Learn more at nexushealthsystems.com.

