Nexus Holdings Launches Pathway Energy to Meet Global Demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuels

Pathway Energy, a Nexus Holdings subsidiary, utilizes bioenergy, carbon capture, and storage (BECCS) technology to produce ultra-carbon negative sustainable aviation fuels in the Gulf Coast region

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nexus Holdings, a global leader in low-carbon infrastructure, advisory, development, and investment, proudly announced the debut of its new, wholly-owned subsidiary, Pathway Energy . Pathway Energy plans to address the rising global demand for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and is part of a broader effort to increase the availability of green fuels in the U.S., particularly as the Gulf Coast experiences a surge in SAF production. With over a decade of expertise in low-carbon advisory and development, Nexus Holdings is well-positioned to launch Pathway's BECCS model to commercial markets.

The company will use proven biomass power, gasification and syngas conversion technologies to convert wood pellets into carbon-negative SAF. This process integrates sustainable biomass conversion with carbon capture, significantly reducing emissions. The company's first project in Texas is expected to remove over 1.9 million tons of CO2 annually while producing 30 million gallons of deeply carbon-negative SAF. This can be blended with conventional jet fuel to yield 150 million gallons of carbon-neutral fuel. Pathway's deeply negative SAF offers 8X the reduction in CO2 when compared to conventional HEFA-based SAF.

"Decarbonizing sectors like aviation require new and scalable fuel sources to meet the industry's emission reduction targets," said Steve Roberts, CEO of Pathway Energy. "With Nexus Holdings's support, we are rapidly expanding Pathway Energy to meet the global demand for our carbon-negative fuels."

Over the past decade, Nexus Holdings has been instrumental in supporting the development and execution of over $35 billion of low-carbon infrastructure projects, collaborating with investment firms managing over $1 trillion of assets globally. The company recently led a $140 million raise for its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexus W2V, a waste-to-value developer that converts organic waste streams into renewable natural gas, compost products and biochar. As Nexus Holdings expands its carbon capture assets, Pathway Energy enhances the company's portfolio of low-carbon solutions.

This launch follows Nexus Holdings's $50 million growth equity raise last year, led by an affiliate of Greenbacker Capital Management LLC ("Greenbacker"), with participation from the Ontario Power Generation Pension Fund and Liberty Mutual Insurance. This funding was crucial for the launch of Pathway Energy as a subsidiary.

"We are committed to advancing decarbonization, and it's gratifying to see Pathway Energy poised to significantly increase SAF production in the U.S.," said Ben Hubbard, CEO of Nexus Holdings. "We are a proud partner in this critical endeavor towards global decarbonization."

About Nexus Holdings

Nexus Holdings is a Greenville, South Carolina-based investment and advisory firm that supports the development and execution of low-carbon infrastructure projects. For over a decade, Nexus has supported the development and execution of more than $35 billion in low-carbon infrastructure projects and collaborated with investment firms to manage more than $1 trillion in assets. The company leverages the offerings of its three wholly owned subsidiaries to provide support and services throughout the lifecycle of low-carbon projects, including Nexus PMG, an infrastructure advisory firm; Pathway Energy, a sustainable aviation fuel producer; and Nexus W2V, a developer of waste-to-value infrastructure projects.

About Pathway Energy

Pathway Energy is a developer of ultra carbon-negative fuels projects that utilizes sustainable carbon efficient conversion technologies, leveraging carbon sequestration, to produce ultra carbon negative sustainable fuels for hard to abate industries. Our development platform combines scalable carbon removal process pathways including BECCS, and Biomass with Carbon Removal and Storage to produce ultra carbon-negative fuels. To learn more, visit https://pathwayenergy.com/

About Greenbacker Capital Management

Greenbacker Capital Management LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser that provides advisory and oversight services related to project development, acquisition, and operations in the renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainability industries. For more information, please visit https://greenbackercapital.com .

