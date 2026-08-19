Nexus IT Completes Acquisition of Loyal IT, Expanding National Platform into the Texas Market

SALT LAKE CITY and AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus IT, a fast-growing national provider of Managed IT, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Compliance Services, has completed its acquisition of Loyal IT, a trusted IT services provider based in Austin, Texas.

This strategic acquisition marks Nexus IT's 12th successful deal, representing another significant step forward in the company's mission to build one of the Top 10 MSP/MSSPs in the U.S., particularly serving clients in healthcare, finance, and other regulated industries.

Loyal IT brings more than two decades of proactive, people-first IT support to the greater Austin market, with deep expertise across managed and co-managed IT, advanced cybersecurity, compliance consulting, cloud and datacenter, and network infrastructure. The firm serves clients in legal, accounting, healthcare, and other compliance-driven industries. Nexus IT will integrate Loyal IT's team and clients into its national platform, expanding access to hyper-responsive support, advanced cybersecurity, and compliance-driven solutions.

That reputation is reflected in remarkable client tenure, with many Loyal IT relationships spanning a decade or more. Clients consistently credit the firm with delivering immediate, measurable improvements in the reliability and stability of their operating platforms, and with strengthening security postures to the point of outperforming far larger organizations in independent cybersecurity audits, all on practical budgets and timelines. For the businesses Loyal IT serves, the result is simple: technology they rarely have to think about, so they can stay focused on running their companies.

Earl Foote, Founder & CEO of Nexus IT, shared:

"We're excited to welcome Marco, the Loyal IT team, and their clients to Nexus IT. Loyal IT has built an outstanding reputation through exceptional client service, a strong people-first culture, and deep cybersecurity and compliance expertise. Expanding into the Texas market with a team that shares our values strengthens our ability to deliver secure, scalable IT solutions while preserving the trusted relationships and local service our clients expect. Together, we're building a stronger platform to better serve organizations across the country."

Marco Leal, CEO of Loyal IT, added:

"After 20 years as an MSP and MSSP serving Central Texas, Loyal IT is excited to join Nexus IT. We built Loyal IT with a servant's heart, providing our clients with proactive, responsive, and courteous care. Our goal was never to simply match the support of a capable, friendly in-house IT professional. We worked to deliver even more by helping our clients mitigate risk as the cybersecurity landscape became increasingly complex. Nexus IT shares that commitment, which is why we chose them from more than 700 interested buyers in the M&A market. We look forward to a bright future with Nexus and the opportunity to serve our clients even better than before."

About Nexus IT

Nexus IT is a purpose-driven Managed IT and Cybersecurity Services Provider based in Salt Lake City, Utah. With a 27-year track record, Nexus delivers IT support, cybersecurity, cloud, and compliance services to clients in highly regulated industries across the U.S. The firm is executing a programmatic M&A strategy, powered by a $60M growth facility from Metropolitan Partners Group. Visit www.nexusitc.net to learn more.

About Loyal IT

Loyal IT is a Managed IT services provider headquartered in the greater Austin, Texas area. Loyal IT's friendly, Austin-based team delivers reliable, future-focused IT support, including managed and co-managed IT, advanced cybersecurity, compliance consulting, cloud and datacenter, VoIP, and network infrastructure, providing clients peace of mind and ensuring their IT systems are effective and accessible 24/7. Visit www.loyalit.net to learn more.

About Metropolitan Partners Group

Founded in 2008, Metropolitan Partners Group is a private investment firm that provides growth capital to non-sponsored businesses in the domestic lower middle market space, unconstrained by industry or asset class. The firm works directly with business owners and management teams to grow their balance sheets and build lasting value while aiming to provide downside protection to its investors. Metropolitan has deployed more than $3.4 billion and completed more than 170 transactions across multiple sectors. Visit www.metpg.com for more information.

About Diatonic Healthcare

Diatonic Healthcare, LLC ("Diatonic") is a Miami-based business builder focused on healthcare technology and tech-enabled services. Diatonic invests capital and time in a founder-friendly approach along with deeply thematic M&A and operational support. Since inception, Diatonic has carved out a niche in healthcare and regulated IT & Cyber. Visit www.diatonichealthcare.com.

Media Contact: Payton Caldarella | 720-448-9460 | [email protected]

SOURCE Nexus IT