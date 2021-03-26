Nexusguard Listed As A Representative Vendor In Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for DDoS Mitigation Services

Nexusguard's Managed DDoS Mitigation Platform helps Communications Service Providers (CSPs) tap into the evolving DDoS mitigation market

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexusguard , a leading cloud-based security solutions provider, has been named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for DDoS Mitigation Services.

"We are proud to see Nexusguard receive recognition from Gartner's latest Market Guide for DDoS Mitigation Services. We look forward to assisting businesses, especially Communications Service Providers (CSPs), in mitigating more sophisticated cyberthreats that have arisen due to the increasing digital footprints caused by COVID-19. With 5G rollouts underway, one of our top priorities is to ensure that CSPs and their networks have access to robust and intelligent mitigation services to defend against newer cyberthreats," Juniman Kasman, Chief Technology Officer of Nexusguard.

"Building, maintaining and operating DDoS protection technology takes years of training and can be challenging, not to mention costly. We are proud to be able to help CSPs deliver Managed DDoS Protection as-a-service to their users in as little as 90 days, hassle-free. Ultimately, we aim to champion these businesses so that they can overcome growing cybersecurity challenges while ensuring increased revenue and customer retention," he added.

To simplify DDoS protection for CSPs, Nexusguard's Managed DDoS Mitigation Platform was launched in 2018. As part of its Transformational Alliance Partner (TAP) program, the platform was designed primarily with CSPs in mind to help address the following challenges:

High total cost of ownership arising from setting up, operating and maintaining an in-house cybersecurity solution, potentially leading to a never-ending cycle of purchasing upgrades;

The lack of sufficient support, expertise, and resources to mitigate increasingly sophisticated DDoS attacks;

Productizing security services and generating returns on investment from the technology.

Source: Gartner, Market Guide for DDoS Mitigation Services, Lawrence Orans et al., 16 December 2020

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nexusguard

Founded in 2008, Nexusguard is a leading cloud-based distributed denial of service (DDoS) security solution provider fighting malicious internet attacks. Nexusguard ensures uninterrupted internet service, visibility, optimisation and performance, and is focused on developing and providing the best cybersecurity solution for every client across a range of industries with specific business and technical requirements. Nexusguard also enables Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to deliver DDoS protection solutions as a service, and promises to provide you with peace of mind by countering threats and ensuring maximum uptime. Visit www.nexusguard.com for more information.

SOURCE Nexusguard