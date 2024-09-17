NexusTek Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Enterprise Solutions Providers (ESP)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexusTek, a leading managed IT services provider, is pleased to announce a major milestone in its ongoing growth strategy with the acquisition of Enterprise Solutions Providers (ESP), a founder-led multi-service technology provider headquartered in Monroe, CT. This strategic acquisition significantly enhances NexusTek's capabilities within the hospitality industry, marking the company's first dedicated services vertical.

Founded in 2003 by Jason Pullo, ESP has established itself as a leading technology provider focused on the hospitality sector. Under the leadership of Jason Pullo and his wife Abby Pullo, Managing Director, the company has grown into a multi-million-dollar business serving hospitality clients across the United States. ESP's deep industry expertise and commitment to innovation have made it a trusted partner for hospitality businesses seeking innovative technology solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome ESP to the NexusTek team," said Hamilton Yu, CEO of NexusTek. "This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our growth strategy, allowing us to deepen our industry expertise and provide tailored solutions to the hospitality sector. Jason and Abby Pullo have built an exceptional company, and we are excited to leverage their expertise as we continue to grow our service offerings."

The acquisition of ESP not only expands NexusTek's service portfolio but also solidifies its commitment to delivering industry-specific solutions. Jason and Abby Pullo will remain with the business, playing a key role in managing NexusTek's new hospitality-focused services vertical. Their continued leadership will ensure a seamless transition for existing clients and staff, while also driving innovation and growth in this critical market segment.

"I am honored to join forces with NexusTek," said Jason Pullo, Founder of ESP. "Since founding ESP, our mission has always been to provide unparalleled technology services to the hospitality industry. By becoming part of NexusTek, we can offer our clients even greater resources and expertise, ensuring they remain at the forefront of technological advancements. Abby and I are excited to continue leading our team in this new chapter."

This acquisition underscores NexusTek's dedication to expanding its capabilities and delivering targeted solutions that meet the unique needs of businesses. The addition of ESP to NexusTek's portfolio positions the company as a leader in providing specialized IT services to the hospitality industry.

For more information, please visit www.nexustek.com.

About NexusTek

NexusTek is a leading managed IT services provider offering a full suite of technology solutions, including hybrid cloud services, cybersecurity, data and AI, managed IT services, and IT consulting. With a focus on midsized to enterprise businesses, NexusTek helps organizations optimize their IT environments, reduce costs, and achieve their business objectives.

