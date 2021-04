Neymar Jr Cultivates New Role With PokerStars.net As Cultural Ambassador

In his first foray as Cultural Ambassador, Neymar Jr has curated a series of music playlists in partnership with PokerStars.net, providing the ultimate soundtrack for every type of poker game. Listen to Neymar Jr's favourite songs on NJRadio.

Speaking about his new role Neymar Jr said, "Poker is so much more than just the game. It is a community and a culture and that is what I love about it. I am excited to start this next chapter with PokerStars.net, and we are already collaborating on a number of key areas. Music is a real passion of mine, so that was first on the list, but there is much more to come. I am excited for you to see what else we have in store."

Martin Nieri, Global Director of Brand and Creative at PokerStars.net said, "Neymar Jr is not just a globally recognised sports star, he is also a proven creative with a deep interest in the culture around him. This new role marks the start of something exciting for the PokerStars.net community, a merging of two worlds, where poker meets culture. In a first for the industry, together we'll be creating moments to truly shake up poker and rewarding those who get involved in all that's to come."

The announcement coincides with a new ad campaign going live in a number of markets which sees Neymar Jr shaking up the poker scene.

This is only the start of the journey with more to be revealed.

