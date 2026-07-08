NFID Announces 2026-2027 Board of Directors

BETHESDA, Md., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) is pleased to announce the 2026-2027 NFID Board of Directors and leadership team, including President Monica M. Farley, MD; President-Elect Kevin A. Ault, MD; Vice President Ruth Lynfield, MD; Immediate Past-President Jeffery A. Goad, PharmD, MPH; and Secretary-Treasurer Kevin M. Rooney. Oliver T. Brooks, MD, of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, and Flor M. Muñoz, MD, MSc, of Baylor College of Medicine, were reappointed for 3-year terms through June 2029.

NFID announces new and reappointed officers and Board members: Monica M. Farley, MD; Kevin A. Ault, MD; Ruth Lynfield, MD; Flor M. Muñoz, MD, MS; Oliver T. Brooks, MD; William P. Hausdorff, PhD; Veronica V. McNally, JD; and Jess Steier, DrPH, MPH

Monica M. Farley, MD, emerita professor of medicine and former director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Emory University School of Medicine, officially began her term as NFID president on July 1, 2026. A nationally recognized expert on invasive bacterial infections, foodborne pathogens, and vaccine-preventable diseases, she previously served as NFID president-elect. Her areas of expertise include pneumococcal disease, Haemophilus influenzae disease, Group B Streptococcal infections, Clostridioides difficile infections, and community-associated methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) disease.

"Public health currently faces significant challenges, but these challenges also present an opportunity to strengthen partnerships and reaffirm our shared commitment to protecting people from infectious diseases," Farley said. "As NFID president, I look forward to working alongside an exceptional Board of Directors and partners across the country to advance evidence-based education, elevate trusted voices, and ensure that science continues to guide decisions that improve health for all."

Kevin A. Ault, MD, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist, will serve as president-elect. A recognized leader in maternal immunization and vaccine policy, he previously served as a voting member of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which advises the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Ruth Lynfield, MD, an adjunct professor in medicine and in epidemiology at the University of Minnesota, assumes the role of vice president. A pediatric infectious diseases physician and public health leader, she has conducted research on emerging infectious diseases, investigated outbreaks, and helped develop public health policy on the prevention and control of infectious diseases. She serves on the Executive Steering Committee of the Measles Collaborative, an NFID-led initiative that aims to strengthen measles prevention, response, and education nationwide. Lynfield previously served as president of the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists and works at the Minnesota Department of Health. She serves on the NFID Board in her individual capacity.

Jeffery A. Goad, PharmD, MPH, professor of pharmacy practice at Chapman University School of Pharmacy, transitions to immediate past-president after serving as the first pharmacist to lead NFID as president. During his tenure, he championed multidisciplinary collaboration and strengthened efforts to build public confidence in vaccines and other evidence-based strategies to prevent infectious diseases.

Kevin Rooney continues to serve as secretary-treasurer, providing strategic financial oversight and governance leadership for the organization. He is president of Beacon Consulting Group, a commercial strategy consultancy providing advisory services for biopharma firms.

NFID also welcomes 3 new members to its Board of Directors:

William P. Hausdorff, PhD, lead for meningococcal vaccine development and vaccine value propositions at PATH, has dedicated his career to expanding access to lifesaving vaccines around the world. Following doctoral and postdoctoral training at Johns Hopkins University, the National Institutes of Health, and Duke University, he held leadership roles at the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the CDC, and two global vaccine manufacturers before joining PATH. He has also contributed to NFID educational programs as a speaker and advisor.

Veronica V. McNally, JD, president of the Franny Strong Foundation and director of Trial Advocacy and Externships at Michigan State University College of Law, is a prominent vaccine advocate and public health leader. She founded the I Vaccinate campaign with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to help parents make informed decisions about vaccines. She previously served as the consumer representative on ACIP and as an attorney advisor to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Advisory Commission on Childhood Vaccines. She currently serves on the Michigan Advisory Committee on Immunizations and Michigan's Building a Sustainable Immunization Coalition.

Jessica (Jess) Steier, DrPH, MPH, founder and CEO of Unbiased Science, is a public health scientist and nationally recognized science communicator. Trained in evaluation science, she has worked with health departments, healthcare systems, and federal agencies to assess public health programs and policies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she founded Unbiased Science in response to the growing need for clear, evidence-based science communication. She also co-founded The Evidence Collective, serves as executive director of the Center for Unbiased Science and Health, and is a contributing writer for the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP). She prides herself on her empathetic, human approach to science communication, with the goal of building bridges with those who need it most.

The NFID Board of Directors establishes the strategic direction for the organization, ensures that annual goals are met, and provides financial oversight to support NFID's mission of educating and engaging the public, communities, and healthcare professionals about infectious diseases across the lifespan.

"We are delighted to welcome Monica Farley as NFID president and William Hausdorff, Veronica McNally, and Jessica Steier to the NFID Board of Directors," said Rebecca Alvania, PhD, MA, MPH, chief executive officer of NFID. "Their expertise complements the exceptional scientific and clinical leadership already on our Board while bringing additional strengths in vaccine development, science communication, and public engagement that will help guide NFID's work in a rapidly changing public health landscape."

Alvania also recognized and thanked outgoing Board member Julie Morita, MD, and Past President Patricia (Patsy) A. Stinchfield, MS, PNP, for their dedicated service and longstanding commitment to advancing infectious disease prevention and public health. Stinchfield continues to serve NFID as executive director of the Measles Collaborative. Morita serves as president and CEO of the Joyce Foundation.

2026-2027 NFID Board of Directors

Kevin A. Ault, MD (President-Elect), Obstetrician-Gynecologist

Oliver T. Brooks, MD, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science

Wilbur H. Chen, MD, MS, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Monica M. Farley, MD (President), Emory University School of Medicine

Jeffery A. Goad, PharmD, MPH (Immediate Past-President), Chapman University School of Pharmacy

Jean-Venable R. Goode, PharmD, Virginia Commonwealth University

William P. Hausdorff, PhD, PATH

Orin S. Levine, PhD, Washington Research Foundation

Ruth Lynfield, MD (Vice President), University of Minnesota

Veronica V. McNally, JD, Franny Strong Foundation

Flor M. Muñoz, MD, MSc, Baylor College of Medicine

Sean T. O'Leary, MD, MPH, University of Colorado Denver Anschutz Medical Campus

Kevin M. Rooney (Secretary-Treasurer), Beacon Consulting Group

Jessica Steier, DrPH, MPH, Unbiased Science

Audrey M. Stevenson, PhD, MPH, FNP-BC, University of Utah School of Medicine

Matthew M. Zahn, MD, Rady Children's Health

Ex-Officio:

Rebecca Alvania, PhD, MA, MPH, NFID CEO

Robert H. Hopkins, Jr., MD, NFID Medical Director

About the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

Founded in 1973, the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to educating and engaging the public, communities, and healthcare professionals about infectious diseases across the lifespan. NFID has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and has earned a Platinum transparency seal from Candid/GuideStar. For more information, visit www.nfid.org.

Contact: Diana Olson, [email protected]

SOURCE National Foundation for Infectious Diseases