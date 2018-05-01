NFID Recognizes Infectious Disease Heroes and Calls for 2019 Awards Nominations

Roger I. Glass , M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Fogarty International Center at the National Institutes of Health, is the recipient of the 2018 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Humanitarian Award in recognition of his lasting contributions to improving children's health worldwide, including novel scientific research for the prevention of gastroenteritis from rotaviruses and noroviruses.

, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Fogarty International Center at the National Institutes of Health, is the recipient of the 2018 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Humanitarian Award in recognition of his lasting contributions to improving children's health worldwide, including novel scientific research for the prevention of gastroenteritis from rotaviruses and noroviruses. Kathryn M. Edwards , M.D., Sarah H. Sell and Cornelius Vanderbilt Chair in Pediatrics at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, is the recipient of the 2018 Maxwell Finland Award for Scientific Achievement as one of the world's authorities on vaccinology, pediatric respiratory infections and pneumococcal disease, who has conducted pivotal studies on vaccine-preventable diseases and vaccine safety that have transformed the field and driven policy change.

, M.D., and Cornelius Vanderbilt Chair in Pediatrics at School of Medicine, is the recipient of the 2018 Maxwell Finland Award for Scientific Achievement as one of the world's authorities on vaccinology, pediatric respiratory infections and pneumococcal disease, who has conducted pivotal studies on vaccine-preventable diseases and vaccine safety that have transformed the field and driven policy change. Anne Schuchat , M.D., (Rear Adm., U.S. Public Health Service), Principal Deputy Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is the recipient of the 2018 John P. Utz Leadership Award in recognition of her outstanding leadership throughout her long-standing tenure at CDC, her ongoing dedication to mentoring future generations of infectious disease professionals and her continued support of NFID.

"As NFID celebrates 45 successful years of providing education about the causes, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, we are proud to honor these three outstanding infectious disease heroes," said Marla Dalton, CAE, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of NFID. "Drs. Glass, Edwards and Schuchat have saved countless lives through their collective work on serious infectious diseases and public policy."

The 2018 dinner will be held at the Willard InterContinental Washington, D.C. Additional information about the dinner is available at www.nfid.org/awards. NFID is also calling for nominations for the 2019 awards to be presented in the spring of 2019 in the Washington, D.C. area.

To nominate an individual who has had a significant impact on public health and the fight against infectious diseases, submit an online application at www.nfid.org/awards. Nominations for the 2019 Maxwell Finland Award for Scientific Achievement and Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Humanitarian Award will be accepted until June 30, 2018.

About the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

Founded in 1973, the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) is a non-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to educating the public and healthcare professionals about the causes, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases across the lifespan. Visit www.nfid.org for more information.

Contact Information:

Joanna Colbourne, CAE

National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

http://www.nfid.org

jcolbourne@nfid.org

(301) 656-0003 x120

M: (202) 538-7072

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nfid-recognizes-infectious-disease-heroes-and-calls-for-2019-awards-nominations-300639501.html

SOURCE National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

Related Links

http://www.nfid.org

